We’re Picking Winners For Week 16 Of The 2024 NFL Season

The regular season is winding down in the NFL, and a sure indication of that is the launch of Saturday action. There are two Saturday games this week before a (very) strange Week 17 that includes Christmas Day football on a Wednesday. Week 16’s arrival also means that the regular season from hell is almost over in this space.

If you haven’t tracked so far, you’re better off. If you have, I hope you were fading instead of tailing. Nevertheless, we’ll continue to lean on our principles and attempt to dig out of a hole with five more picks. First, though, here’s the full-season progress.

Week 15: 1-4

2024 Season: 30-44-1

Come get these winners.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens UNDER 45 points – BetMGM

The Ravens and Steelers tend to play slugfests on a regular basis. The first game this season ended with 34 points, and each matchup landed on 27 points a year ago. Of course, that isn’t the entire basis for this play, but it helps. The Ravens are playing better defense of late and, without George Pickens, I am deeply skeptical of the Steelers offense. Let’s hope for punts and field goals.

New York Giants (+8.5) over Atlanta Falcons – Widely Available

The Giants are horrendous. No one wants to back the Giants. That’s where we step in. The Falcons made a quarterback change that many assume will help them and, honestly, it could. With that said, there are too many assumptions being made about the quality of a rookie making his first-ever start and doing so on a short week. The Falcons shouldn’t be laying 8.5 points against anyone, and we must hold our nose.

TEASER: Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) over Cleveland Browns AND San Francisco 49ers (+7.5) over Miami Dolphins – BetMGM, FanDuel

The Bengals have dominated the Browns in recent head-to-head matchups, and if there is one unit I trust in that matchup, it is Cincinnati’s offense. I wouldn’t want to lay the 8.5 in the standard market, but I think a Wong teaser on Cincinnati makes sense. On the other side, San Francisco’s defense has gotten healthier, and I think they can keep this close, if not win the game outright.

Seattle Seahawks (+3) over Minnesota Vikings – Widely Available

I absolutely hate this, but we must hold fast to our principles. If Geno Smith wasn’t playing, I would’ve stayed away, but now that he’s in, we’ll take the home underdog.

New Orleans Saints (+14.5) over Green Bay Packers – FanDuel

This probably won’t be pretty, but we can grab a +14.5 in a game with a total hovering in the low 40’s. The Saints were kind to us a week ago and, while I don’t expect this game to be as close as that one, New Orleans has a little more juice with Spencer Rattler. He can also lead a backdoor push if needed.