We’re Picking Winners For Week 17 Of The 2024 NFL Season

The regular season from hell is nearly over if you’ve followed this space. Candidly, I hope you’ve been fading instead of tailing. Week 16 was a prime example, when De’Von Achane took a 50-yard run to the end zone rather than falling down, costing us a win in the process. All of those breaks have gone the other way in 2024 in the worst year on record for this column dating back to 2017.

Alas, some might shut it down. We’ll continue with five picks for Week 17. But first, a look at the carnage.

Week 16: 0-4-1

2024 Season: 30-48-2

Come get these winners.

TEASER: Pittsburgh Steelers (+8.5) over Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams (-0.5) over Arizona Cardinals — Widely Available

We’ll start things off on Christmas Day with Mike Tomlin as a home underdog. It may not be the most fun sweat, but a Wong teaser leg fading the Chiefs on the road right now? With Mike Tomlin and a good defense? Yes, please. On the other side, I like the Rams with the potential chance to the clinch the NFC West this weekend. Count me as an Arizona skeptic.

Cincinnati Bengals (-3) over Denver Broncos — FanDuel, BetMGM, BetRivers

I’ve been on both sides of Cincinnati games this season, and it’s an adventure. With that said, I tend to enjoy backing Joe Burrow, who is playing out of his mind. Denver’s defense has also struggled pretty significantly in the last two weeks, and the Bengals have some life at home. Throw in a rookie quarterback outdoors on the road in December, and we’re playing the Bengals.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers OVER 48.5 points — ESPNBet

We’ve been riding NFC South Overs all season and, honestly, it’s one of the few things that has brought joy. The Bucs and Panthers have both been firm Over teams in recent weeks and, if you haven’t been tracking, Overs in divisional games have been nearly perfect.

Carolina Panthers (+8) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Widely Available

Part of why I like the Over in this game is that Tampa Bay’s defense… is not strong. On the other side, Carolina isn’t any great shakes, but Bryce Young has played legitimately well at times in the recent past, and the market hasn’t quite caught up on the Panthers.

Buffalo Bills (-9.5) over New York Jets — FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars

We’re laying a big number? In this column? Well, nothing else has worked, so why not? More seriously, we’re getting a favorable number after Buffalo’s hiccup a week ago, and it’s one more chance to fade the Jets.