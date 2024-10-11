We’re Picking Winners For Week 6 Of The 2024 NFL Season

Variance is sometimes fun. Variance is sometimes not so fun. It hasn’t been for us to begin the 2024 NFL season, and that was magnified in Week 5. For a stretch of the Sunday afternoon window, a big week seemed possible, but things turn on a dime in the world of professional football handicapping. This time, it turned against us, with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks letting us down to varying degrees.

Nevertheless, we press on in an attempt to dig out of the early-season hole. Before we hand out the Week 6 selections, let’s take stock.

Week 5: 2-3

2024 Season: 8-16-1

Come get these winners.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5) over Chicago Bears – Widely Available

The Jags got home last week, even if they tried hard to maintain a winless tenor in 2024. We’re going back to the well this week in London. I would make this closer to a pick’em on a neutral field and, while Jacksonville is not playing “at home” in this spot, the Jaguars are all too familiar with the London life.

Baltimore Ravens (-6.5) over Washington Commanders – Widely Available

Laying almost a full touchdown against a team on a four-game winning streak? Yep, we’re doing that. Washington has been impressive to begin the season, but the Commanders haven’t seen a team like Baltimore just yet, especially when it comes to the Ravens defense. On the other side, I’m skeptical Washington can stop Lamar Jackson and company, and this is a favorable number.

Tennessee Titans (-2.5) over Indianapolis Colts – Widely Available

I don’t even want to talk about it. The Titans have been quite unkind to us in 2024. We’re taking the plunge at any number below three, simply out of principle.

Denver Broncos (+3) over Los Angeles Chargers – Widely Available

It gives me no pleasure to back this Denver team and root for the Broncos to score points. However, grabbing a full field goal at home in a game with a total of 35.5 is appetizing. I do trust Denver’s defense, and while the Chargers are the better team, they shouldn’t be laying three on the road here.

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) over New York Giants – Widely Available

This is an out-of-character play for me. I (very) rarely endorse laying more than a field goal on the road in this space, but we’re making an exception. The market is giving the Giants too much credit, at least in my view, and the Bengals have been incredible on offense in the recent past. Make no mistake, Cincinnati’s defense is not my favorite, but with no Malik Nabers, I think they can do enough to take us to the promise land.