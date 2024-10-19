We’re Picking Winners For Week 7 Of The 2024 NFL Season

In the interest of transparency, it hasn’t been fun to navigate the NFL waters this season, which is evident by the full-season record below. However, we were granted a mini-reprieve this week in that, well, I actually liked the Saints on Thursday but couldn’t get the column done in time. Maybe that should-be-loss will open some doors for us.

We press on, and here are five selections for Week 7. But first, a bigger look.

Week 6: 2-3

2024 Season: 10-19-1

Come get these winners.

New England Patriots (+6) over Jacksonville Jaguars – Widely Available

I’ve been on the Jags too often this season. I’ve probably been on the Patriots too often this season. I just can’t get to this number. Why, on earth, is Jacksonville laying six on a neutral field? I do understand the Jaguars have the edge having been in London for more than a week now. I do understand that history buff Drake Maye is a risky proposition. But this is a total in the low-40’s and we have to take the candy on principle.

Cleveland Browns (+6) over Cincinnati Bengals – DraftKings

We are leaning heavy on the principles this week, even when I don’t want to. I have no interest in backing Deshaun Watson whatsoever, but this is an auto-play. Hold your nose.

Green Bay Packers (-2.5) over Houston Texans – FanDuel

Grabbing the best number here is paramount, and it has been pinging around in recent hours. Lambeau Field isn’t worth a full three points anymore, but I think this is a friendly spot for Green Bay. I’m also selling high on Houston, as the Texans haven’t played as well as their record indicates.

Carolina Panthers (+9.5) over Washington Commanders – DraftKings, BetMGM

Another “hold your nose” selection. Washington has impressed me but, in short, this is a big number for the Commanders to be laying against any team. Carolina isn’t good, but we stand with Andy Dalton.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+2) over New York Jets – ESPNBet

Mike Tomlin as a home underdog. Mike Tomlin as a home underdog. Mike Tomlin as a home underdog.

(And a bit of a fade of positive Jets momentum for good measure.)