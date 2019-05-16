Getty Image

Colin Cowherd’s well-being relies on him being a successful provocateur. His TV/radio show on FS1, like just about everyone else in sports radio, is premised on the idea of giving bold takes and opinions on the various topics dominating that day’s sports conversation.

There’s an art to this, and even the best find themselves crossing a line at times in their attempt to be bold that comes back to bite them. Cowherd seems to do this more than most, and after his high profile roasting at the hands of Baker Mayfield, he now finds himself in the crosshairs of Mayfield’s new No. 1 target, Odell Beckham Jr.

Cowherd decided to poke fun at Beckham for gaining so much notoriety and fame without the on-field production necessarily matching that by listing his “top 10” career moments. Beckham caught wind of that effort at a joke on Twitter and decided to light Cowherd up for being two-faced on-air compared to in person.