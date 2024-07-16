The Four Offenses With A 90+ Rating In ‘EA Sports College Football 25’

Let’s face it: Offense is usually more fun in sports video games. While tormenting opponents on defense is, of course, a blast, getting to run up the score is one of the most fun things you can do, and in EA Sports College Football 25, there are a ton of really good options if you’d like to do just that.
We already know which teams make up the 25-best offenses in the game, as EA Sports already released that info. But if you want to know which teams are a level above that and got a 90 overall rating or higher on that side of the ball, we have you covered.
Georgia Bulldogs: 94 overall
Georgia’s talent on the offensive side of the ball is absolutely ridiculous. Their worst starter is their center, who is rated an 82 overall. They have more offensive starters with a 90+ rating (four) than they do offensive starters with a rating of 85 or worse (three, and that’s only if you consider their second and third wide receivers on the depth chart starters). Just save yourself and your friends some time and make a no one is allowed to use Georgia rule.
Oregon Ducks: 94 overall
That Georgia rule? It applies to Oregon, too, as the Ducks are a force to be reckoned with on offense. You will be able to throw the ball all over the place with one of the best QBs in the game (Dillon Gabriel, a 92 overall player) and a killer 1-2 punch at receiver in Tez Johnson (91 overall) and Evan Stewart (90 overall). With a good offensive line and a good running game, the Ducks are going to put up a ton of points.
Alabama Crimson Tide: 91 overall
A very good offensive line (the IOL, in particular, is awesome) mixed with a dangerous QB in Jalen Milroe (90 overall) is going to carry the Crimson Tide a long way. The running game should be awesome, as Milroe can really move the ball with his legs and both of their top running backs, Justice Haynes and Jam Miller, are 86 overall.
Texas Longhorns: 91 overall
Six players off of the Longhorn offense were taken in the first five rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, and yet Texas should be elite on that side of the ball once again. It all starts with Quinn Ewers (92 overall) under center and an elite left tackle in Kelvin Banks Jr. (94 overall). Enjoy throwing bombs to WR Isaiah Bond (88 overall) and his 98 speed, or running the ball with the 1-2 punch of CJ Baxter (87 overall) and Jaydon Blue (85 overall).
Just missed (89 OVR): Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Colorado Buffaloes, Missouri Tigers