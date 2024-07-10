The Top 100 Players In ‘EA Sports College Football 25’, By Team

We are less than a week away from the early access release of EA Sports College Football 25 for those that order the Deluxe Edition, and that means it’s finally time to learn some player ratings. This is the first time we’ve had actual players in the college football franchise, so the player ratings reveal is a very big deal — and like in every sport, sure to create some controversy.
On Wednesday, EA Sports unveiled its Top 100 players, where the top overall handed out was a 96, meaning there’s room for everyone to grow. The Top 100 are the 100 that earned 90+ overalls in the game, and the three top ranked players are Will Johnson (Michigan), Will Campbell (LSU), and Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State) at that 96 OVR number. You can see the full list, including their speed, strength, acceleration, awareness, and jump ratings here, but we wanted to help fans sort out their players by breaking the top 100 out by team.
Unsurprisingly, Ohio State landed the most players in the Top 100 with eight, while Georgia and Alabama are not far behind with six, and Michigan and Oregon have five each. The surprises might be seeing Arizona and Kansas up there with three, while a team like Tennessee just has one. The ratings will get updated and change throughout the season, so it’ll be fun to see how this list changes as the year goes along, but for everyone starting their Dynasties and more next week, here’s what teams will have the most talent out of the gate.
Top 100 Players
Ohio State (8): Caleb Downs (95), Quinshon Judkins (95), Emeka Egbuka (93), Treveyon Henderson (93), Jack Sawyer (92), Denzel Burke (91), Donovan Jackson (91), Tyleik Williams (91)
Georgia (6): Malaki Starks (95), Tate Ratledge (95), Carson Beck (93), Mykel Williams (93), Dylan Fairchild (91), Oscar Delp (90)
Alabama (6): Malachi Moore (92), Parker Brailsford (92), Jaeden Roberts (91), Tyler Booker (91), Deontae Lawson (90), Jalen Milroe (90)
Michigan (5): Will Johnson (96), Mason Graham (95), Colston Loveland (92), Donovan Edwards (91), Kenneth Grant (91)
Oregon (5): Dillon Gabriel (92), Jabbar Muhammad (91), Tez Johnson (91), Evan Stewart (90), Josh Conerly Jr. (90)
LSU (4): Will Campbell (96), Harold Perkins Jr. (92), Emery Jones Jr. (90), Mason Taylor (90)
Notre Dame (4): Benjamin Morrison (94), Xavier Watts (92), Howard Cross III (90), Mitchell Evans (90)
Iowa (4): Jay Higgins (94), Sebastian Castro (92), Nick Jackson (90), Xavier Nwankpa (90)
Arizona (3): Tetairoa McMillan (94), Tacario Davis (92), Jonah Savaiinaea (90)
Ole Miss (3): Walter Nolen (93), Jaxson Dart (90), Tre Harris (90)
Kansas (3): Devin Neal (92), Cobee Bryant (90), Jalon Daniels (90)
Penn State (3): Abdul Carter (91), Kevin Winston Jr. (91), Nicholas Singleton (91)
Miami (3): Damian Martinez (91), Rueben Bain Jr. (90), Xavier Restrepo (90)
Oklahoma State (2): Ollie Gordon (96), Nick Martin (90)
Colorado (2): Travis Hunter (95), Shedeur Sanders (93)
Clemson (2): Barrett Carter (94), Peter Woods (90)
Texas (2): Kelvin Banks Jr. (94), Quinn Ewers (92)
Kentucky (2): Deone Walker (93), Maxwell Hairston (91)
UNC (2): Omarion Hampton (93), Kaimon Rucker (91)
Louisville (2): Quincy Riley (92), Ashton Gillotte (90)
Oklahoma (2): Danny Stutsman (91), Billy Bowman Jr. (90)
Cincinnati (2): Dontay Corleone (91), Luke Kandra (91)
Wisconsin (2): Ricardo Hallman (91), Hunter Wohler (90)
Liberty (2): Kaidon Salter (90), Quinton Cooley (90)
Tennessee (1): James Pearce Jr (95)
Mizzou (1): Luther Burden III (94)
Minnesota (1): Aireontae Ersery (93)
Cal (1): Jaydn Ott (93)
Jacksonville State (1): Clay Webb (92)
USC (1): Jonah Monheim (92)
Virginia (1): Jonas Sanker (92)
Texas Tech (1): Tahj Brooks (92)
Boise State (1): Ashton Jeanty (91)
Virginia Tech (1): Dorian Strong (91)
Old Dominion (1): Jason Henderson (91)
Arkansas (1): Landon Jackson (91)
SMU (1): Logan Parr (91)
Syracuse (1): Oronde Gadsden II (91)
UCF (1): RJ Harvey (91)
Colorado State (1): Tory Horton
Purdue (1): Dillon Thieneman (90)
Rutgers (1): Kyle Monangai (90)
Texas A&M (1): Nic Scourton (90)
Florida State (1): Patrick Payton (90)
West Virginia (1): Wyatt Milum (90)