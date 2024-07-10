The Top 100 Players In ‘EA Sports College Football 25’, By Team

We are less than a week away from the early access release of EA Sports College Football 25 for those that order the Deluxe Edition, and that means it’s finally time to learn some player ratings. This is the first time we’ve had actual players in the college football franchise, so the player ratings reveal is a very big deal — and like in every sport, sure to create some controversy.

On Wednesday, EA Sports unveiled its Top 100 players, where the top overall handed out was a 96, meaning there’s room for everyone to grow. The Top 100 are the 100 that earned 90+ overalls in the game, and the three top ranked players are Will Johnson (Michigan), Will Campbell (LSU), and Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State) at that 96 OVR number. You can see the full list, including their speed, strength, acceleration, awareness, and jump ratings here, but we wanted to help fans sort out their players by breaking the top 100 out by team.

Unsurprisingly, Ohio State landed the most players in the Top 100 with eight, while Georgia and Alabama are not far behind with six, and Michigan and Oregon have five each. The surprises might be seeing Arizona and Kansas up there with three, while a team like Tennessee just has one. The ratings will get updated and change throughout the season, so it’ll be fun to see how this list changes as the year goes along, but for everyone starting their Dynasties and more next week, here’s what teams will have the most talent out of the gate.