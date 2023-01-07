The entire sports world has kept Damar Hamlin in their thoughts over the last week. Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after making a tackle on Tee Higgins. Hamlin was taken away from the stadium in Cincinnati via an ambulance and the game was eventually canceled.

In the days since, both the Bills and those around Hamlin have provided updates on his status, and while he remains in critical condition, he no longer needs a breathing tube and keep progressing in his recovery. Saturday marked the first round of NFL games since Hamlin was hospitalized, and before things kicked off in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, the home squad called for “a moment of support and love” in recognition of Hamlin and his family.

Quite the moment in Vegas to honor Damar Hamlin. 👏💙 pic.twitter.com/BicYRiaqZd — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2023

“The entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care,” Tim Hughes, the announcer for the Raiders, told the crowd at Allegiant Stadium. “At this time, the Raiders ask everyone to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar and cheer for him, and his family, as they continue their fight.”

According to the Bills, Hamlin was able to speak to his teammates on Friday for the first time when he FaceTimed into a team meeting.