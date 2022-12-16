Richard Sherman is almost never shy about expressing himself. Dating back to his time as an All-Pro defensive back, Sherman has been known for his candor, including a now-legendary walk-off interview with Erin Andrews in 2014 and plenty of additional moments both during and after his playing career. In fact, Sherman joined the studio operation of Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast this season, and he let loose after the Denver Broncos had Russell Wilson throw on 4th and 1.

This week, Sherman visited with Brock Huard and Mike Salk on local radio in Seattle (710 AM) and he was on alongside former teammate K.J. Wright. The full interview is worth watching for context (h/t Awful Announcing) but, in short, it became very clear that Sherman was not in the mood to speak to Salk despite quite literally being a guest on his show.

Sherman said that he would answer questions from Huard and Wright, but told Salk “we’re gonna excuse you out of this.” Later, he doubled down and said “again, you’re excused from the interview,” only to have Salk rightly push back using the reality that he is a co-host of the program.

The animosity seems to stem from issues during Sherman’s playing days in Seattle, but this got very awkward in a hurry. Obviously, Sherman doesn’t have to speak to Salk but, at the same time, it is hard (or nearly impossible) to maintain that stance while also choosing to appear as a guest on this show. Still, it made for some captivating audio and attention, so perhaps everybody wins.