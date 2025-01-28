Roman Reigns Is Bringing ‘The Island’ To WWE 2K25

The Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, is bringing the iconic Bloodline story from WWE television to the WWE 2K series as the cover athlete in this year’s iteration. Featured on the regular cover alongside Paul Heyman and with his lineage taking center stage on the cover of the Bloodline Edition, the extended Anoa’i family will have its finger prints across the game, from this year’s Showcase to a Bloodline Rules match and more.

The Bloodline’s Dynasty will take over this year’s Showcase, hosted by Paul Heyman and celebrating the Bloodline from Yokozuna to The Rock, Jacob Fatu, and Roman Reigns. This year’s Showcase will also include the return of full cut scenes as fans relive historic moments, flip the script and change the ending, and create dream matches.

Keeping up with the Bloodline theme, WWE 2K25 will stretch the boundaries of the imagination with an interactive world — The Island — an interactive, online WWE-themed world with an opportunity to join the Bloodline or compete against others. The Bloodline Rules match also joins this year’s catalog of new offerings, providing a WarGames-like element as characters have three run-ins pre-loaded, which occur throughout the contest to cause absolute mayhem.

New match types rolled out for this year also include Underground and intergender matches. Underground will test the limits of what has been done in WWE games, presenting a unique format that remains true to what fans have experienced with no ropes, no turnbuckles, and spectators around the mat. The option for intergender matches has been something 2K has been interested in implementing over the last few years and will offer refreshing freedom in allowing women and men to be matched up across various match types.

While the new match types and features will earn the headlines, basic enhancements like chain wrestling, barricade diving, and brand new brawl environments in the WWE Archives and the infamously dangerous NXT Parking Lot round out significant updates.

Fans who pre-order this year’s iteration will receive the Wyatt Sicks Pack as a bonus. WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition, which will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Undertaker, and The Bloodline Edition, which features members of Reigns and Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline factions, are scheduled for worldwide release on Friday, March 7, seven days prior to the Standard Edition, which will be available Friday, March 14.