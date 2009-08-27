SAINT ANDREW’S NET: PUDDING POP

Saint Andrew’s Net is With Leather’s daily link post. It laughs in the faces of people that still buy cars made in Detroit.
- Here’s the first clamoring I’ve seen for preseason fantasy football, tongue-in-cheek or otherwise. Even I think that’s a bit much.
- New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg says that you can take that orange shirt of yours and stick it.
- You now have permission to jones over the OKC Thunder’s Kevin Durant.
- How fabulous is your favorite team’s quarterback?
- Another take on the recent triumph of Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson.
- Here’s that same Hitler video clip you’ve seen sub-titled a hundred different ways, this time with the 2009 Mets. Yeah, I could see Hitler following the Mets. I bet he and Omar Minaya are like this…
- Eventually, everyone will own a share of the Dolphins.
- NBA stars that eventually became supporting players.
- Dominika Cibulkova pulled out of the US Open. You’d think the Swiss had figured out by now that pulling out never really works.
