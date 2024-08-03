The world doesn’t seem to agree on Snoop Dogg being the greatest rapper of all time. But, there is another title he can snatch without debate—the most globally popular.

Today (August 3), the “Gin And Juice” rapper boasted his beloved status by appearing in a video with Cookie Monster. Elmo brought his beef with Rocko to the 2024 Paris Olympics game. While Cookie Monster, on the other hand, opted for a sweet treat with Snoop Dogg.

In an adorable clip, Snoop Dogg and Cookie Monster enjoyed cookies as they stepped away from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“Hi @SnoopDogg, me C. double O K.I.E,” read the post’s caption.

Users online ate the joint video up and didn’t hold back in their responses.

“The collaboration I never knew I needed,” wrote one user.

The collaboration I never knew I needed — Joey (@DJLeMVP) August 3, 2024

“Snoop really is the side quest captain 😂,” penned another.

snoop really is the side quest captain 😂 — 🧙🏽‍♂️ (@armoneeyy) August 3, 2024

“Did not have Snoop and the Cookie Monster on my Bingo card, but here for it,” joked another.

Did not have Snoop and the Cookie Monster on my Bingo card, but here for it! — Dr G (@ZAGrrl) August 3, 2024

“What a collab. We need Cookie in Snoop’s next video 😂,” chimed another.

What a Collab, we need Cookie in Snoop’s next video 😂 pic.twitter.com/3Z2oLijF5U — ImJustMeAbel (@ImJustMeAbel) August 3, 2024

Prior to the Olympics, Snoop Dogg jokingly vowed to give up his favorite green plant if given the chance to cover the competition. However, he didn’t say anything about abandoning his munchies once they crept up.