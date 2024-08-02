Who’s doing the best at the 2024 Olympics? Don’t look at the medal count, because that’s not a factor: The answer is Snoop Dogg. He got to carry the torch, he had a laugh with Simone Biles’ mom, and now, he’s had a delightful private tour of Paris’ iconic Louvre museum.

Snoop shared a video of his visit on Instagram, and it’s good, clean fun. He starts, “You ever seen Night At The Museum? Well tonight, you get to go in the museum with Snoop Dogg, and we’re gonig to be snooping around.”

Of course, “snooping around” was more a play on words than it was an accurate description of his conduct, as Snoop behaved himself, didn’t touch anything he wasn’t supposed to, and so on. That doesn’t mean he didn’t enjoy himself, though.

While looking at the “Mona Lisa,” Snoop jokes, “Just found out I was Mona Lisa’s twin brother: Tony Lisa.” He then opted to see if the “Mona Lisa” is one of those paintings where the eyes seem to follow you around the room. That didn’t seem to be the case, but Snoop did observe, “She smile real hard when I stand on this side.”

He checks out some other art from there, so give the video a watch above.