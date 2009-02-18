ST ANDREW’S NET: WE SHOULD BURN ATLANTA

Saint Andrew’s Net is With Leather’s daily link dump. It hasn’t been the same since it watched Season 4 of “The Wire.”
- In defense of Michael Vick. Couple years too late, buddy. [The Modern Spectator]
- You go to hell, Atlanta Braves. You go straight to hell and burn. [Seattle Times]
- Niña Mascuñana is fun to say. And nice to look at. [F-Listed]
- Kelly Dwyer breaks down the Tyson Chandler-to-Thunder trade. Yikes, moving from New Orleans to Oklahoma City. And right before Mardi Gras. Brutal. [Ball Don’t Lie]
- A-Rod did something yesterday. A blogger was there. [Big League Stew]
- In an effort to keep the stink of Leinart off of him, Mark Sanchez is showing some discretion. [Every Day Should Be Saturday]
- “Let’s go, bitch.” Some guy killed a bear with a stick. [Don Chavez]
Send tips and submissions for Saint Andrew’s Net to withleather@gmail.com. And send Molotov cocktails to Atlanta. You stole my nostalgia, assholes!
I wondered what the reaction of Griffey-to-Atlanta would cause. Keep all sharp instruments hidden today.
It’s not a done deal yet, though. As an Atlanta fan, this came as a pretty big surprise to me, too. Personally, I think I’d rather have Garret Anderson.
Also, “came as a pretty big surprise.” Heh heh.
I wouldn’t mind having Miss Mascuñana show me if she has any extra tildes she’s hiding.
You know what else came as a big surpirse to me? Seattle still has a baseball team. Wonder when they’ll be moving. Viva la Reign Man!
My peñis approves!
Because nothing looks better on a Hall of Fame plaque than the phrase “platooned with Matt Diaz”
Sir, you got your dick in my chocolate. Your chocolate is on my dick!
Everyone do the Tomahawk Chop!!! Suck it FSU, we stole it fair and square!
and I thought they slipped it under the radar announcing it at 1:30 yesterday
Wow,..Her boobs are so big!!!Does anyone know what she is dating with a young handsome millionaire on “C e l e b m i n g l e. C 0 M “?