ST ANDREW'S NET: WE SHOULD BURN ATLANTA

02.18.09

Saint Andrew’s Net is With Leather’s daily link dump.  It hasn’t been the same since it watched Season 4 of “The Wire.”

  • In defense of Michael Vick.  Couple years too late, buddy.  [The Modern Spectator]
  • You go to hell, Atlanta Braves.  You go straight to hell and burn.  [Seattle Times]
  • Niña Mascuñana is fun to say.  And nice to look at.  [F-Listed]
  • Kelly Dwyer breaks down the Tyson Chandler-to-Thunder trade.  Yikes, moving from New Orleans to Oklahoma City.  And right before Mardi Gras.  Brutal.  [Ball Don’t Lie]
  • A-Rod did something yesterday.  A blogger was there.  [Big League Stew]
  • In an effort to keep the stink of Leinart off of him, Mark Sanchez is showing some discretion.  [Every Day Should Be Saturday]
  • “Let’s go, bitch.”  Some guy killed a bear with a stick.  [Don Chavez]

Send tips and submissions for Saint Andrew’s Net to withleather@gmail.com.  And send Molotov cocktails to Atlanta.  You stole my nostalgia, assholes!

