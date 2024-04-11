On Thursday morning, O.J. Simpson’s family announced on his Twitter account that he had died at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer. Simpson was a former star running back at USC and a Hall of Famer with the Buffalo Bills, but he became a notorious figure well beyond the sports world in 1994 when he was on trial for the murders of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles.

That trial and the bizarre events that preceded it with a slow speed chase in a Ford Bronco became a national fixation, and his acquittal by the jury remains a wildly controversial decision — with renewed interest into the case thanks to recent documentaries and drama series that have come out about the trial in the last decade. O.J.’s death brought back a lot of that conversation, and despite Thursday being a rare off day for Stephen A. Smith on First Take, he could not simply sit idly by while that discussion happened without him.

Smith called in to his own program to talk about Simpson’s death and make clear that he believes O.J. was guilty of the murders, noting if he was on the jury, “he would’ve been under the damn jail.”

Stephen A. Smith on O.J. Simpson: "Most people believe that he committed those murders. I know that if I was on the jury, he would have been under the damn jail. I know that much. I believed he was guilty." pic.twitter.com/gaJFk2JmET — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 11, 2024

Stephen A. has never shied away from giving his opinion on any topic, and even a day off was not about to stop him from discussing Simpson’s death.