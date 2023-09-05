As the saying goes, old habits die hard. For Shannon Sharpe, that meant mixing up his old debate show co-host with his new one. The legendary tight end-turned-television personality made his debut on ESPN’s First Take on Monday and mixed up his current sparring partner, Stephen A. Smith, with his old one, FS1’s Skip Bayless.

Shannon Sharpe: "You know what, Skip [Bayless]?" Stephen A. Smith: "It's okay. It's okay." Shannon: "It's been 7 years." 😭pic.twitter.com/3JiOOSXvPT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 4, 2023

Sharpe couldn’t help but laugh at this, because it is a pretty funny mix-up, while Smith handled the whole thing pretty gracefully. Having said that, Stephen A. Smith is an entertainer first and foremost, and after having a day to chew over Sharpe’s mistake, he figured out a pretty good way to bust his chops. During Tuesday’s edition of the show, Smith showed up with a name tag to give Sharpe a fun little reminder of who he is.

.@stephenasmith brought a name tag so @ShannonSharpe could remember his name 😭 pic.twitter.com/rPFlRpt0lQ — First Take (@FirstTake) September 5, 2023

In a bit of news announced at the end of August, Sharpe will be on First Take twice a week during the NFL season. He came to ESPN after leaving Fox Sports, where he and Bayless went toe-to-toe on Undisputed for years. Bayless, of course, used to be the person on the other side of the First Take desk from Smith prior to his departure from Fox.