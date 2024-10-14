The Tennessee Titans made a few big decisions this offseason, as the team opted to fire longtime coach Mike Vrabel and bring in a more offensive-minded coach in Brian Callahan. Part of the thought process was that this would help 2023 second-round pick Will Levis develop into a starting QB in the league after he showed flashes during his rookie campaign.

Instead, the Titans, and Levis in particular, have really struggled, as the team is 1-4. Levis has become more well-known for his reactions to things happening than his play on the field, as he leads the league in interceptions and is 30th out of 31 qualified quarterbacks in QBR. Of course, growing pains are expected, and the hope in Tennessee is he’ll be better for going through all of this, but his play still led to him coming up on Monday’s edition of First Take. Specifically, Stephen A. Smith wants to know one thing: How exactly was Levis able to get commercials as a spokesperson for mayonnaise?

Stephen A. Smith on Will Levis: "How the hell he get these commercials? See, that's the problem with America… we got to stop rewarding mediocrity… how you gonna get a mayonnaise commercial and you playing like that? I mean come on." pic.twitter.com/sIPlKvSRlp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 14, 2024

“How the hell did he get these commercials, then?” Smith asked. “See, that’s the problem with America. That’s the problem with America, right there. Right there’s the problem with America. We got to stop rewarding mediocrity, you understand what I’m trying to say? You shouldn’t be able to accomplish — how you gonna get a mayonnaise commercial and you’re playing like that? I mean, come on. Come on.”

Levis, of course, has been a spokesperson for Hellman’s Mayonnaise for quite some time, and has spoken about how much he loves the product. That included an interview with us that was focused on his mayo-inspired cologne from before this season began.