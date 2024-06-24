Travis Kelce is no stranger to a big stage, as the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs has played in four Super Bowls and won three of them. He’s usually doing the thing he does best when tens of thousands of people are watching him live (and millions more on TV), but on Sunday night in London he took a bit of a step outside his normal comfort zone in support of his girlfriend.

At Taylor Swift’s third night of The Eras Tour in London, Kelce made his on-stage debut, joining two of Swift’s dancers for a song transition before “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” carrying Swift to a broken heart-shaped couch. Unsurprisingly, when the camera zoomed in to show it was Kelce dressed as one of the dancers, the crowd went wild, and he seemed to have the time of his life on stage.

After the show, Swift posted to Instagram to thank all the special guests from that evening, including Gracie Abrams who debuted a new song with Swift, and that included Travis who had Taylor “cracking up/swooning” over his performance.

Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF. I got to sing ‘Castles Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time – hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship. Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘us.’ And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August. Up next: Dublin!! 🇮🇪

We’ll see if Kelce pops up on stage again before the Chiefs start training camp, or if this was just a one-time appearance, and maybe Travis can work on finding a way to get Taylor on the field with the Chiefs at some point.