Taylor Swift established a new monarchy across three The Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium in London over the weekend. She and Travis Kelce posed with the Royal Family, and Kelce joined Swift on stage for the first time in their globally adorned relationship. The VIP list featured Tom Cruise, Paul McCartney, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Greta Gerwig, Jason and Kylie Kelce, and so many more.

Sunday’s (June 23) show was headlined by Kelce’s cameo, but Gracie Abrams deserves co-headlining recognition. During the coveted surprise songs portion of Swift’s The Eras Tour set, Abrams appeared to perform “Us” with Swift for the first time. “Us” featuring Swift is Track 5 on Abrams’ newly released sophomore LP, The Secret Of Us, as it should be.

Abrams served as an opener on The Eras Tour from April to August 2023 and will resume opening duties when Swift closes out The Eras Tour with a second North American leg this fall and winter.

“I’m pretty sure I experienced Taylor’s show from every possible angle,” Abrams recently told Uproxx for this profile. “I got to see it, what, three days a week for four months? It never got old. I’d sit in the stands with all of her wonderful fans, and then I’d get on stage, and I remember occasionally feeling like I was watching myself, floating a few feet above my body, in complete awe of even just being in the room. I felt like a fan first on that tour. I couldn’t help it.”