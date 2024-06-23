After Taylor Swift spent much of the fall and winter becoming a staple at Kansas City Chiefs games to support her new boyfriend Travis Kelce, the star tight end has done the same at various stops on the global stretch of Swift’s The Eras Tour.

Travis is typically in the VIP area enjoying the show with the various celebrities that show up for each night of the tour, but on Sunday he got much more involved, taking an on-stage role for the first time. Late in Sunday’s tour stop in London, fans were stunned to see Kelce dressed as one of Swift’s dancers in a top hat and tuxedo during a transition between “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” into “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” as he came out on stage, clearly having a blast, and carried Swift to a broken heart-shaped couch before touching up Swift’s makeup (and miming doing the same for himself).

Travis Kelce picking Taylor up and joining her onstage as part of the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart transition! 😭🤍🏹 #LONDONTSTHEERASTOUR pic.twitter.com/efhSH4zNI9 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 23, 2024

🚨| TRAVIS KELCE'S FULL SURPRISE APPEARANCE FOR "I CAN DO IT WITH A BROKEN HEART" AT TODAY'S SHOW! #LONDONTSTHEERASTOUR pic.twitter.com/NxWKlOes4g — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 23, 2024

It’s the first time we’ve seen Kelce hop up on stage, and he certainly seemed to enjoy every minute of it, trotting out with a little heel click and hamming it up as the crowd went crazy at his appearance. Typically we see Kelce’s dance skills in the end zone, but this time he put himself to the test with some professionals on stage. We’ll have to see if this fall he works any The Eras Tour choreography into his celebrations. Also, this sets the bar high for Swift when she shows up at her next Chiefs game, as it might be tough to reciprocate this moment — unless she’s ready to take some snaps at slot receiver.