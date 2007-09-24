TEXT MESSAGING CAN BE CONFUSING

Shane Warne is arguably one of the best bowlers in cricket history. At least, that's what his Wikipedia page says. Obviously I've never heard of him until now. The only cricket guy I know is the coach who died at the Cricket World Cup.
Warne's story is better than dying, but not much: following a separation from his wife, Simone Callahan, that was caused by several public scandals in which the noted womanizer sent other different women lewd text messages, the two decided to get back together last December. That lasted right up until the point he sent a text to his wife that was intended for his mistress.
As Callahan got the couple's three children ready for school in Melbourne, a text dropped into the inbox of her mobile phone, she told New Idea magazine. "Hey beautiful, I'm just talking to my kids, the back door's open," the message from Warne said.
He might have been able to play that off a little better if he hadn't been in London. I'm not a cartographer, but I'm pretty sure that's nine time zones away from Melbourne. That takes skill and effort. It's not easy to cheat on a woman three continents and an ocean away and still get caught. You've gotta be a special breed of retarded to do that. Like Down syndrome plus fetal alcohol syndrome retarded. Or as I like to call it, "your dad plus your mom."
So this guy gets into kinky shit like De La Hoya, huh?
My next call would have been to the London Police, reporting that my cell phone was stolen the previous day.
Of course, I'm only mildly retarded.
To be fair to Warne, one of the three children is Travis Henry's
@WAS: He must've had his boxers on backwards.
This just goes to show you that dudes with frosted tips are, in fact, fucking retards.
That's funny cuz the last text message i sent to his wife was meant for him.
Dude, UR a FkN idiot,& I'm totally gonna fuck your wife in her dirty hole! HAH!
She thought it was hilarious. We laughed for hours after the bleeding stopped.
If I Did It, by Orenthal James Simpson
That's some cry-for-help shit. Like, "Honey, help! My penis fell down another woman's vagina!" Assuming dude isn't too dumb to fuck correctly.
Me thinks he's playing the wrong sport. With the back door's open comment, he's clearly a Packer fan!
I'm glad this story is out there now, maybe it will finally discourage Mike Piazza from texting me about how his back door is open.
Stu Scott says "always know who you're texting and look out for footballs shot out of Juggs machines."
@ Brock:
How's Rex Grossman/Tavaris Jackson/Jon Kitna working out for you, fellow NFC North fan?
Those send buttons are tricky. I can totally see how he screwed that up.
"Your fingers are too fat for this phone. To order a special dialing wand, mash the pound key now."
/Best Simpsons Episode Ever.
//Comic Book Guy Reference