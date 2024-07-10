Brandon Flowers The Killers Glastonbury 2023
The Killers Perfectly Synced Up The End Of England’s Win Over The Netherlands With The Start Of ‘Mr. Brightside’ In London

England are heading to the final of the European Championship. Thanks to a converted penalty by Harry Kane and a late goal by Ollie Watkins, the Three Lions were able to beat The Netherlands in Dortmund, 2-1, to secure a spot in Sunday’s final against Spain. It marks the second Euros in a row where the men’s side have made it to the final — back in 2021, England lost in penalties to Italy.

This team, however, looks like it has learned from all the times it has come up short under its current manager, Gareth Southgate, and while Spain has been arguably the best team at the tournament, there’s optimism throughout England that this time will be different. And on Wednesday in London, The Killers decided to get in on the fun, as they had a show in London at the O2 that started during the game. And right before they started to play perhaps their most popular song, they decided to throw the end of the game on the screen, which led to the wonderful moment where this happened:

In general, the U.K. absolutely loves “Mr. Brightside,” so kudos to The Killers for what will probably go down as an all-time unforgettable moment for everyone who went to the show. Unfortunately, it does not appear that they really leaned into the bit and sang “Football’s Coming Home,” but maybe they can learn that between Wednesday night and before the final kicks off on Sunday … as long as Drake does not bet on England, of course.

