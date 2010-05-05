This Cake Is Funny Because It References My Junk

The next great porn name was born after this cake was inadvertently delivered for a party for Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox, who I guess is still alive.

Cox was being honored for his 50 years in baseball. [U.S.] Senators Johnny Isakson and Jay Rockefeller hosted a ceremony, inviting the Braves’ manager, as well as players and officials. But the cake, which was to read, “Thanks for 50 great years Bobby Cox” had an unfortunate and profane misspelling of his last name. –Jeff Schultz/AJC.

Isn’t that HILARIOUS?! Honestly, this was pretty disappointing. I was hoping for something a little more…phallic-looking. Maybe a Louisville Slugger with a baseball on either side. And Alex Rodriguez on one end of it with his mouth open. Come on, cake people. Do I have to think of everything?