The Tennessee Titans entered Sunday needing a win to stay two games up on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South after the Jags pulled off a wild comeback win over the Cowboys in overtime on a pick-six to close things out.

Tennessee’s job was equally as difficult on the road against the Chargers as a three-point underdog, made even harder after Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter that took some mobility away. That shifted further pressure on the defense to make plays and they did just that at the end of the half to preserve a 7-7 tie with one of the most impressive interceptions of the season as Roger McCreary caught a ball leaping out of bounds and was able to toss it back to Joshua Kalu in the end zone for a turnover.

It’s unbelievable awareness and body control from McCreary to high point the ball, realize he was drifting out of bounds, spot Kalu, and pitch him the ball before coming down.

That play helped keep Tennessee tied at 7-7 going into the half as they look to keep Jacksonville at arm’s length in the division, which figures to be the only path to the playoffs for AFC South teams this year.