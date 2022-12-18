The Cowboys went on the road to face the Jaguars on Sunday, looking to keep slim hopes of winning the division alive as they needed a win to keep pace with the Eagles (who escaped a tough test from the Bears.

Early on it looked like they might be on their way to another dominant win, taking a 21-7 lead into halftime, but Trevor Lawrence led a furious second half comeback to force overtime. After the Jags were unable to do anything on the opening possession of overtime after winning the coin toss, Dallas found itself with a chance to win on a field goal. After moving the ball out near midfield, Dak Prescott looked to hit Noah Brown on a 3rd-and-4 crossing route at the sticks, but the ball bounced out of the hands of Brown and directly into the waiting arms of Rayshawn Jenkins for his second interception of the day and the game-winning pick-six as there were no Cowboys able to get between Jenkins and the end zone.

It was a wild finish to a crazy game that say Lawrence throw three touchdowns to Zay Jones, Prescott lead the Cowboys back in front on a late touchdown march, and then Lawrence set up the game-tying field goal with an impressive one-minute drill. With the win, the Jaguars move to 6-8 and pull to 1.5 games back of the Titans for the AFC South lead, keeping their playoff dreams alive for another week. The Cowboys, meanwhile, see the Eagles move to three games ahead with three games to go, all but assuring them of a Wild Card spot and a road game to open the playoffs.