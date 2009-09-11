TITANS PLAYED FOR THE COIN TOSS–AND LOST

By now, you’ve already learned that Pittsburgh beat Tennessee 13-10 (OT) in a four-star NFL opener last night. Noteworthy items from the game: Al Michaels’ hair looks even faker this year, and Troy Polamalu was injured in the first half and is expected to miss 3-6 weeks after spraining his MCL.
With the score tied late in the fourth, 10-10, Hines Ward fumbled deep in Titans territory for what could have been a game-changing turnover. A score from Ward–or even a “knee” and subsequent field goal–would have locked up a win for the Steelers. But after recovering the fumble, Tennessee, pinned at their own 4-yard line with less than a minute to play, chose instead to run out the clock and seek his team’s fortunes in overtime. The call seemed like a no-brainer at the time, even after Pittsburgh marched the field and scored on the extra period’s only offensive drive. But in settling for OT, Titans head coach Jeff Fisher might have cost his team their best chance to win.
A lot of people hate the NFL’s overtime format–where the first team to score wins, regardless of whether each team gets a chance to play on offense–but it is what it is and we won’t debate that here. But the one thing for which nobody ever gives the NFL credit is that their extra frame creates more incentive to win games in regulation than any other.
True, Tennessee had no possession in OT, but Jeff Fisher was aware of that possibility, as he was also certainly aware that his defense had no answer for Ben Roethlisberger [363 yards passing, 1 TD, 2 picks]. Instead of working with that possession he did have, Fisher forfeited it and hung his hopes for a win on a coin toss. And nothing about the ending to last night’s game was more unfair than that.
well thats half the madden curse seeming to pay off quiet quickly. What’s going to happen to fitty in his opener?
“…and Troy Polamalu was injured in the first half and is expected to miss 3-6 weeks after spraining his MCL.”
I think I can hear 1 or 2 Pittsburgh fans hopping off the bandwagon as we speak…
Special teams play was also quite lackluster for Tennessee as well… either of the miss or the block converts for Bironas and this is a different game entirely.
Most of the blame though lies directly with the pass defense… the front 4 were getting manhandled most times, letting Ben stand there and scratch his ass in the pocket. With that amount of time any defensive backfield breaks down.
That’s what happens when you get rid of Albert Haynesworth. The Titans will be a totally different team this year. And that’s not a good thing.
I’m told that Fisher is an excellent coach.
Wow, easy on the Titans. They took the superbowl champs to o/t. The denfensive secondary didn’t play great at all but the front 4 had 4 sacks and 8 knockdowns…what more did you expect? Tony Brown (Haynesworth’s replacement) had 3 tackles and a sack…looks alot like a Haynesworth stat line and for only 100 million less. Come on. Titans will be in the wild card hunt at the end of the year.
So you are saying that you would have tried to score with less than a minute left, from your own 4, on the road, against the best defense in the league? You would be a worse coach than Herm Edwards.
If the fantasy gods and the madden demons synergize, fitty is goin down like a thai hooker lookin for a husband. and it’s only week one!
So if the Titans had tried to score.. say they go 3 ‘n out (most likely on incomplete passes) taking up very little time. Now you’re punting from your own 4, guaranteeing good field position for the Steelers, and leaving enough time to grab 20 yards and kick a game winner. But maybe I’m just underestimating the legendary Collins to Gage/Washington connection that can march 96 yards in less than a minute..