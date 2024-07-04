Many of the biggest stars in the world of sports, music, and entertainment are in the Hamptons this weekend for Michael Rubin’s annual white party. Before they all don their all-white outfits to celebrate the Fourth, a bunch of them got together for a game of beach football, with Tom Brady and CJ Stroud serving as captains.

Among those playing were Travis Scott, Quavo, Micah Parsons, Odell Beckham Jr., Damar Hamlin, and Grant Williams, while others like Druski wisely opted to offer commentary from the sidelines.

Unsurprisingly, it was the non-football players that seemed to be taking the game the most seriously, as Travis Scott was running routes like his life depended on it, and he and Quavo went head-to-head on some reps, with Scott catching a TD from Brady and Quavo catching one from Stroud. We also can see Damar Hamlin got a pick-six off of Brady (who I assume then ripped into his receiver for running a terrible route and not coming back to the ball). And then at one point Grant Williams gets tackled to the ground by Rubin, who seemed content to play offensive line, and I guess when you are throwing the party, holding rules don’t apply. The most important part was it seems we avoided any of the active athletes suffering an offseason injury, and everyone got a little sweat in before hitting the open bar later.