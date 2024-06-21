One of the more entertaining things about championship parades is watching professional athletes who have worked their entire lives for this specific moment let loose a bit. That can manifest in a few different ways, but there have been plenty of people in the world of sports over the years who win a title and then got absolutely obliterated in the aftermath.

In the NFL, we got an example of this a few years back when Tom Brady won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and put on one heck of a performance at the team’s championship parade. It was one of the funnier moments of Brady’s lengthy NFL career, and on Friday afternoon, we got reminded of it by Al Horford, who wore a t-shirt with Brady on it to the Boston Celtics championship parade.

Al Horford rocking the drunk Tom Brady shirt for the parade 😂 pic.twitter.com/J05WTIh5kg — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) June 21, 2024

While we will have to wait and see if Horford (or anyone else on the Celtics) is going to put forth a Brady-esque performance as the team makes its way through the streets of Boston, we do know that Brady very much approves of Horford’s choice in shirts.

Horford’s waited 17 years to finally call himself an NBA champion, so I don’t think anyone would blame him if he decided to go off at the Celtics parade. And if he does, we’re confident Brady — along with Boston fans everywhere — is going to love it.