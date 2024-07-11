The Copa America final is set. After Argentina punched its ticket on Tuesday night with a 2-0 win over Canada, Colombia and Uruguay went head-to-head in Charlotte on Wednesday. It was billed as potential classic and lived up to the hype, as Jefferson Lerma scored a goal in the 39th minute off of a James Rodriguez corner kick to give the Colombians a 1-0 win.

The game itself got tense early on, which is not unusual for high-profile Copa America games. And just before the half, Daniel Muñoz got a red card that meant Colombia had to scratch and claw for the game’s final 45 minutes. Things were chippy throughout, and after the game, some players and staffers got into it on the field.

😬😬 Things got physical between Colombia and Uruguay after the final whistle pic.twitter.com/F3f8bR7SlP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2024

That had nothing on what happened in the stands. While it’s unclear what sparked things, a collection of Uruguayan players were not happy with Colombian fans. There was some beer thrown, there were players going into the stands themselves, and Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez threw punches.

Uruguay players have entered the stands and a fight has broken out between fans and players pic.twitter.com/XRbte2ibiy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2024

After defeat to Colombia, Uruguayan players entered the stands at Bank of America Stadium and began to throw punches. Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez amongst those at the forefront. pic.twitter.com/VE3unKObSa — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) July 11, 2024

Ronaldo Araujo and Darwin Nunez get into a fight with Colombian fans in the stands of the stadium 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/bCBm61wrue — TopBin90 (@Topbin90) July 11, 2024

Again, it’s unclear what led to things popping off like this, because while emotions ran high during the game, it never exactly seemed like players felt compelled to run into the stands and start fighting opposing fans. We’ll keep you posted if any information comes out about what sparked things.