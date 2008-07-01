WHAT A LOAD OF CRAP

Shaun Alexander capped five consecutive seasons of terrific production for the Seahawks in 2005, an MVP season in which he rushed for 1880 yards and scored a then-record 28 touchdowns. After that, All-Pro guard Steve Hutchinson left, Alexander's running back shelf life expired at age 30, and he spent the last two seasons bouncing between injured and slow/ineffective. The Seahawks finally cut him this offseason, and the former All-Pro still hasn't found a team.
One intrepid reporter, Shannon Owens of the Orlando Sentinel, claims it's not Alexander's age, deteriorating body, or two years of missed blocks, stone hands out of the backfield, and soft running that's preventing him from finding work. Oh no: it's because he places Christianity before football.
Maybe if playing football was his only goal, some GMs wouldn't have called Alexander, 30, washed up. "He's never been known as a very tough player, and there have always been questions about his attitude," an NFC general manager said. "I'm not saying that because he's out there [unsigned] now. I would have told you the same thing four or five years ago. Basically I don't like him [as a back], and I don't trust him."…
[W]hat has a running back with nearly 10,000 career rushing yards, who never has been arrested or embroiled in law-breaking drama, done to engender mistrust? It's wrong for anyone to question Alexander's motives, given what he has accomplished, and this one reeks of a personal attack.
I think Shannon is maybe — just MAYBE — taking some liberty with that quote. Everyone knows Shaun Alexander is nice. I would trust him to take care of niece. I would NOT trust him to catch a swing pass or convert a 3rd-and-1. And I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess that that NFC GM wasn't talking about my niece.
I'm not sure why any team hasn't signed him to a 1 or 2 year deal – i mean there are a lot of teams with young players that could benefit from his experience. and there are some teams with shite rbs as it is.
Most GMs just confuse him with Tiki and assume that he's both gay and retired.
Maybe the Raiders will sign him to a short-term deal. I think they've only got 412 RBs on the roster at the moment. Far fewer than they actually need – clearly.
This is what happens when you get caught dancing with Joey Fatone
Let's be honest, he didn't get signed because God is smiting him for not kneeling and praying to him after every TD he scored.
Eagles should pick him up and go with that 3 headed monster backfield.
you'd be praising jesus' name too if you got to run behind hutch and big walter every week
Following five yard loss…
S. Alexander: "Did you see what GOD just did to us, man?"
M. Strong: "God didn't do that, you did it."
I would trust him to take care of Lamp.
They never shoulda let Hasselbeck's ignorant sister-in-law in the locker room…first she turned that one lineman gay, now this.
Last time I checked, not being arrested doesn't mean you are a good NFL player. In fact, most of the time it helps.
@pitchittobarrybonds: Have you seen this guy play during the last two years? He's fucking awful.
There are easily 5 free agent RBs out there right now I would take over Alexander. And its not because he's too Jesus-y.
Robert Smith wants his Sports Illustrated article back.
@WDYA: She may be an ignorant far-right wing nutjob, but I would fuck the hell out of that chick. Especially when she had her post-pregnancy boobs going:
[www.freewilliamsburg.com]
[celebslam.celebuzz.com]
HHY: playing with seattle will do that to you
If his faith was so strong, he would have used it to shed a tackle or two before they cut his ass.
just sayin…
@HHY: Fair enough, but could it at least be a grudge-fuck?
/like I've ever had anything other than a pity-fuck
I'd pull Robert Smith out of whatever athiest strip club he frequents before I'd even look at Alexander.
nobody cares about seattle
We all know that Jesus Christ can't hit a curveball, but can he block a blitzing linebacker, or catch a swing pass?
Shaun Alexander is looking ahead to his post-football career: teaming up with Redskins CB Shawn Springs and ex-NY Giant punter Sean Landetta to form a Tony! Toni! Tone! cover band.
/All I got