The XFL Should Work This Time, Thanks To The Best Broadcasts In Football

The XFL kicked off its second inaugural season on Saturday afternoon and the general consensus from the football viewing public was that the first day of the new season was a resounding success.

The question facing the XFL is how can it make people care about and stay engaged with a spring football league, something that’s simply never been executed successfully, from the USFL to the first iteration of the XFL to the recently departed AAF from a year ago. Threading the needle between doing something fresh, not trying to be a direct competitor of the NFL, and not appearing to be too gimmicky is a very difficult thing, but the XFL is off to a good start.

For the most part, the new rules they instituted, some of which I was questionable on, have panned out well, most notably the kickoff rule and extra points system. Kickoffs, with the players lined up five yards apart at the 25 and 30 respectively, are interesting without the fear of someone one either team ending up motionless on the field due to a high speed collision.

The extra points bring an added level of strategy into play with the ability to go for one, two, or three points from varying distances, even if coaches still haven’t fully figured out there is almost zero reason to go for one instead of two, especially if you are throwing the ball. The penalties for touchbacks did have the intended effect of having teams going for it more often and, even as a fan of great punting, I can admit it made for more excitement.

The quality of the football being played was also much better than I think most anyone expected. The offensive line play, always an issue at lower levels of football from the NFL, was far better than anticipated, with cohesive units doing well to protect the quarterback and run the ball. The quarterback play has been impressive, led by the likes of Cardale Jones, and the overall speed on the field makes you feel like you are, indeed, watching a high level professional football game.

All of that is contributing to the positive reviews of the XFL, but the biggest benefit to the league thus far has been the broadcasts by ESPN and Fox. Access is something the original version of the XFL did well, too, but this new iteration takes it to a different level. The coaches are mic’d up and the broadcast can cut to the plays being called in live and to conversations during timeouts. Quarterbacks are also mic’d and they’ll go live to the huddle or them making checks on the field.

It’s an unprecedented level of access for fans who, if they never played football, have never heard what goes on in those conversations and should, in theory, help make for smarter football fans. When you hear a playcall and see it in action — and then have quality analysts like Greg McElroy or Joel Klatt explain what each part of that call meant — fans will learn more and gain a greater understanding of how that all works. In timeouts on Saturday, we heard Pep Hamilton, the D.C. Defenders coach, talking with his staff in the booth about what they wanted to do out of the timeout and explaining that they shouldn’t go back to a certain formation and look too soon because they wanted to save that for later because of something he saw the defense do. The depth with which the broadcasts can go and show fans how much goes into these decisions — far beyond just picking a play off the call sheet — is really cool and peels that curtain back for fans that don’t get anything close to that from the NFL.