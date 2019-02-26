The XFL Has Reportedly Had Conversations With Colin Kaepernick

Getty Image

Colin Kaepernick has not appeared in an NFL game, or any sort of organized football event, since 2016. There’s a possibility that could soon change, though.

The XFL has reportedly had conversations with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback about joining their league this past fall, per Sporting News. There was a recent report from the Associated Press that Kaepernick was asking for a $20 million contract to join the league helmed by Vince McMahon, and this report from the Sporting News confirms that figure.

The XFL’s first season since its disastrous debut in 2001 is set to kick off in February of 2020, with a league comprised of eight teams. The league will begin signing players in “the first quarter” of 2019, per the XFL’s website, which presumably means it will be happening very soon. Kaepernick had also reportedly shown interest in the newly formed Alliance of American Football, which has already begun playing games.

It remains to be seen where Kaepernick’s interest stands with the XFL as it prepares to sign its first batch of players, and how the league reacted to his reported contract request. The quarterback, who just settled his collusion lawsuit with the NFL, has been mostly mum publicly about his desire to play, and there is, of course, the issue of the XFL having a rule requiring players to stand for the national anthem.