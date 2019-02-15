Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Settled His Collusion Lawsuit With The NFL

Colin Kaepernick’s collusion lawsuit against the National Football League was reportedly withdrawn on Friday, likely indicating that a settlement was reached between the football league and the quarterback who claimed he was blackballed by NFL teams out of a job.
Yahoo Sports reported on Friday that Kaepernick’s collusion lawsuit was withdrawn, noting that the quarterback and activist had previously noted that he would not do that unless a settlement between the two parties was reached.
And indeed, shortly after breaking that news, the legal team representing Kaepernick and Eric Reid released a statement saying that a settlement had been reached with a confidentiality agreement.