Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Settled His Collusion Lawsuit With The NFL

02.15.19 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Colin Kaepernick’s collusion lawsuit against the National Football League was reportedly withdrawn on Friday, likely indicating that a settlement was reached between the football league and the quarterback who claimed he was blackballed by NFL teams out of a job.

Yahoo Sports reported on Friday that Kaepernick’s collusion lawsuit was withdrawn, noting that the quarterback and activist had previously noted that he would not do that unless a settlement between the two parties was reached.

And indeed, shortly after breaking that news, the legal team representing Kaepernick and Eric Reid released a statement saying that a settlement had been reached with a confidentiality agreement.

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKNFL

