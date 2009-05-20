YEAH, THAT TORCH LOOKS LIKE A JOINT

05.20.09

Photos of what I’m guessing is either (a) a prototype for the 2010 Winter Olympics torch or (b) an enormous doob. From the Toronto Star:

[T]he torch’s resemblance to British Columbia’s biggest cash crop was evident right away to Jodie Emery, editor of Cannabis Culture magazine.

“A lot of people come to Vancouver because it’s marijuana-friendly, so I think people who already enjoy a joint themselves will feel a little more kinship to the Olympics,” said Emery, who ran as a Green party candidate in the provincial election this month.

Michael Phelps could not be reached for comment. But seriously, it’s nice to see that at least the Olympics not getting worked up about the comparison. I look forward to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Bogotá, Colombia, where their torch will resemble a handheld mirror and razor blade. Nothing brings people together like the Olympics. Except drugs. Obviously.

