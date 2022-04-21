If you’ve been on Instagram in the past week, then you’ve witnessed the “influencer Olympics” that is the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Scandalous sparkling ensembles, greasy festival food, and crowds of people on…questionable substances were abundant on the ol’ feed.

Of course, the actual lineup of music artists didn’t disappoint, either. Attendees witnessed legendary surprise guests like Shania Twain accompanying Harry Styles, compelling performances from hip-hop queens Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, and the last-minute headlining show by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia after Ye pulled out.

Incredible performances and head-turning festival fashion aside, there’s one underrated Coachella component that goes unmatched on the festival circuit. We’re talking about the Do LaB Stage, where the die-hard partiers go to rage in between headlining sets. The stage featured performances by Diplo, Rebecca Black & Friends, SG Lewis, Dom Dolla b2b John Summit, JAUZ Off The Deep End, Subtronics, Walker & Royce b2b VNSSA, MEUTE, and more.

The non-stop party leveled up with water guns splashing into the crowd, ariel artists hanging overhead, and the Do Lab’s signature rainbow tent fixture. If you’re heading to weekend two of Coachella, the Do Lab Stage deserves a spot on your festival weekend itinerary — the photos below prove why.

