Sundream Tulum
Life

These Photos From Sundream Tulum Will Get You Through The Middle Of The Week

There’s nothing that can cure the rough mid-week blues like a little vicarious living. The characters in your average feel-good Netflix flick are great, but the smiles of real people are the best way to lift your spirits.

Enter, Sundream Tulum. The destination music festival, created in collaboration with Rüfüs Du Sol and Tulum’s premiere hotel Papaya Playa Project, hosted its debut event across two weekends in March (March 3-6 and March 10-13). Nestled in the coastal jungle, Sundream Tulum offered the ultimate hybrid of a weekend-long festival rager and a well-deserved peaceful vacation.

Both weekends featured a slew of top-notch musical performances followed by a Sunday full of recovery and wellness activities. The lineup included Rüfüs Du Sol, Bob Moses, Lee Burridge, WhoMadeWho, Jan Blomqvist, Cassian, Magdalena, Eelke Kleijn, Mira, Sainte Vie, Amémé, Bora Uzer, Sarah Kreis, Paraleven, Etna Calvi, Dramian, and Jimeno.

If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, check out the photos of Sundream Tulum below. The beachside views, out-there ensembles, and all-around good vibes are sure to turn your day around.

Sundream Tulum Festival
Michael Drummond
