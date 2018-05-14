Guillermo del Toro Is Creating A Horror Series For Netflix

#Guillermo del Toro #Netflix
Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.14.18

Getty Image

Fresh off winning Best Picture and Best Director for his (fish) passion project The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro has announced his next enterprise: a horror anthology series for Netflix. Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight is “a collection of the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s personally curated stories, described as both equally sophisticated and horrific,” according to Deadline. del Toro (who previously collaborated with the streaming service on Trollhunters) is listed as the creator; he’ll also write and direct certain episodes, while “a team of top horror writers and new filmmakers” take over others.

10 After Midnight is a dream come true for del Toro. One of his favorite shows and biggest inspirations is fellow horror anthology series Night Gallery, an episode of which scared him so much, he “literally just peed like a hose.” Winning an Oscar hasn’t slowed him down one bit, either. On top of Midnight, del Toro is co-writing and directing the Nightmare Alley remake and producing Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, based on the kids book of the same name (still not over “The Girl Who Stood on a Grave”). He also signed a deal with DreamWorks Animation, which is good for fans of his Tales of Arcadia series.

It’s okay to take a break, dude. We won’t complain.

(Via Deadline)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guillermo del Toro#Netflix
TAGS10 AFTER MIDNIGHTGUILLERMO DEL TORONETFLIX

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 3 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 3 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 5 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP