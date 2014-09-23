‘George Is Getting Upset!’: 10 Angry George Costanza Outbursts That Speak To The Rageaholic In All Of Us

Temperamental, rude, self-absorbed, and self-hating, we should have despised George but despite his failings the character was and still is beloved because the writers were able to use him, more than any other character on the show, to confront their own (and our own) irritations with modern life and our fellow man.
The Jerk Store’s all-time bestseller, George rarely took on the outside world with style, grace, and wit. Instead, the constantly put upon Costanza howled with vigor at those who dared offend or annoy him. Don’t get me wrong, there were moments of joy for George Costanza and those were celebrated with a more positive kind of exuberance, but George was his most George like and the champion of the perturbed masses when he was blowing his top. So with that in mind, here are 10 of George Costanza’s best outbursts, presented in no particular order.
“You’re giving me the it’s not you it’s me routine?”
George had inexplicable luck with the opposite sex before he ultimately bungled those relationships or put a stop to them for some silly reason. Here, George is the one who is about to get broken-up with, but rather than feel a sense of rejection, his pride flares up when the woman uses his relationship exit routine.
“I’m gonna show you what it’s like!”
After finding success doing everything contrary to what his gut tells him to do, George throws himself into a possible physical confrontation with two guys that look like they walked off of a Jerky Boys album cover.
“Tippy toe!”
An idea that originally lived as one of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David’s many un-aired Saturday Night Live sketches finds George going to extremes to swap out an embarrassing answering machine message. This is sort of the opposite of the last outburst in that in this instance the immediacy of a cell phone would actually make this situation much worse.
“You know, we’re living in a society!”
In “The Chinese Restaurant,” George weeps for the dissolution of our once polite society while waiting for a pay phone to come available in one of the many Seinfeld moments that would be completely irrelevant now thanks to cell phones. Larry David almost quit the show because NBC brass didn’t want to air this episode that was seemingly about nothing. Thank goodness they changed their mind and David hung on for a few more seasons.
“I was in the pool! I was in the pool!”
I’m not going to judge George harshly for this outburst. He’s dealing with a betrayal from a trusted “friend” thanks to cold water and the term “shrinkage.”
THESE PRETZELS ARE MAKING ME THIRSTY! or GTFO…
How dare you leave off the Twix episode; maybe the greatest George Constanza episode of all time.
Look, I’m not asking for much. All I want is a refund, a simple apology, and for that mechanic to be FIRED!
TWWWIIIIIIIIIIXXXXXXXX
IT WAS A SET UP! THEY WERE ALL TWIX!
One of your guys – Kip, or Ned, short name – stole my Twix candy bar!
Also, I actually created an all-Twix candy lineup just so I had a picture to go along with my fantasy football team a few years ago: Candy Bar Lineup.
“It’s wrinkled. It’s worthless.”
One of my all-time favorite episodes.
FREE CANDY
What’s the difference? You’re their all time best seller!
I’m surprised the article talking about how George is a rageaholic doesn’t mention the episode where he is sent to the Rageaholics anonymous.
WAS I TALKING TO YOU PINHEAD?!!
I am *not* here for rage, I’m here for revenge!
What I took away from this was how young Jason Alexander was on the show. That poor bastard’s bald head made him seem eternally 45.
“Boy, you use to have a lot more hair.”
“THAT’S WHAT THEY TELL ME!!”
I know its from the same episode as “i’ll show you what its like!”, but cant believe there’s no Steinbrenner. [www.youtube.com]
“And you!!! How many Twix does that make for you today??? Like eight Twix!?!?”
I liked George’s short “Everthing’s tainted now.” rant in The Outing.
When George helps Jerry pull the “roommate switch” by suggesting a 3-way, then the girls say they are into the 3-way, but Jerry tells George he can’t do it and George freaks out …
“THIS IS LIKE DISCOVERING PLUTONIUM … BY ACCIDENT!”
Jerry’s rant about not being “an orgy guy” after that is pretty great too.
I’d have to get new friends. I’d have to get orgy friends!
it’s like I’m Neil Armstrong. I turn around for a sip of Tang, and you jump out first!
The “Opposite” episode is his greatest moment, I’d argue, and the theater scene is probably the best part. I literally weep with laughter every time I see that episode / scene – “….because I would LOVE IT!!”. Just kills me.
How poisoning your boss for not letting you use his bathroom didn’t make the list?
I think that’s the appeal of George. He reacted like we would like to react if there was no repercussions. And we got sad every time that blew up in his face, but was always cathartic nonetheless.
His wife is in a coma.
“This is a safe place, we can all admit that we’re sometimes a bit different when we’re with our friends than we are when we’re with our significant others.”
Um, no we can’t all admit to that because some of us know better! I know people like this and i just wanna say you all are the worst scum of society, the lowest rung of bone bags that exist. You are the mask wearers that conform to others expectations in order to feed your egos!
haha, but seriously just be yourself around your S.O. or you’ll end up miserable because you always have to pretend to be something you’re not. And for what? So you can have sex with one person for the rest of your fleeting human life? Seems like a raw deal to me. I’m just sayin’….
It’s not an outburst but the whole “moops” affair is the single greatest George moment