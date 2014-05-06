10 Things You Might Not Know About The ‘Friends’ Finale On Its 10th Anniversary

If for some reason you’re feeling a bit nostalgic today for NBC’s “Must See TV” glory days, it’s probably because today marks the 10th anniversary of the Friends finale. Yes, it’s shockingly been a full decade since we bid farewell. It’s really a testament to the show’s cultural relevance that ranking the male characters is something we can all still get behind.
I didn’t stick it out with with the friends in apartment 20 for the show’s entire 10 season run, but I do remember watching the final episode when it aired on May 6, 2004 and being surrounded by teary-eyed friends who didn’t want the show to end.
David Crane and Marta Kauffman looked to Newhart and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as inspiration on how to do a series finale right, and in the end, gave fans an episode that brought the feels and brought them hard. Here are 10 facts you might not know about the final episode of Friends.
1. The final taping was a bit like high school graduation. Nobody wore caps and gowns, but the production staff had Friends yearbooks made that were given out to the cast just before taping the final episode. After taping had wrapped, the cast and crew were each given a piece of the sidewalk from outside the Central Perk as a keepsake.
2. There were multiple wrap parties to celebrate the show’s sendoff. The final episode may have aired in May of 2004, but final taping concluded with wrap parties in January — three of them to be exact. Jennifer Aniston and then-husband, Brad Pitt, had a dinner party at their home on January 19th with bottles of wine that producer Kevin Bright had saved from season one. The cast and crew got together again on January 22nd at Sole in West Hollywood before the big sendoff that took place January 24th. Over 1,000 guest attended a Friends party at the Park Plaza Hotel with The Rembrandts performing the show’s theme song and the cast giving a re-enactment of the pilot episode’s first scene.
3. The last episode is one of the few times we see Ross’ bedroom. We first see Ross’ bedroom in “The One with the Morning After”, but after that the only glimpses we see until the finale are in “The One With the Princess Leia Fantasy” and a couple of times when Ross and Emily are in bed.
4. Chandler’s idea about splitting the twins up is a reference to The Parent Trap. Chandler’s joke of splitting the twins up and giving them each a medallion, is a reference to the Disney movie, The Parent Trap, about two identical twins with the same medallion who reunite at summer camp.
And in case you didn’t have your stopwatch handy, Monica and Chandler’s twins are born three minutes and 46 seconds apart.
5. The friends reminisce over Monica’s apartment, but not Joey’s. In “The Last One, Part 2” it’s mentioned that all six members of the group have lived in Monica’s apartment at some point. All six friends have also lived in Joey’s apartment at one point, but for whatever reason, this fact wasn’t nostalgic enough to be written in.
6. Jennifer Aniston’s movie schedule cheated fans out of six episodes. The 10th season was originally supposed to run 24 episodes, but had to be cut down to 18 to accompany several movies Jennifer Aniston was shooting.
7. NBC wasted no time on cashing in on fans’ grief the show was over. Grief-stricken fans of the show didn’t have to wait long to relive the finale, as NBC pushed out a DVD of the series finale the Tuesday after the show’s final episode. The DVD included the broadcast version of the finale as well as an extended version and the series’ pilot.
8. The series finale was NOT the show’s most watched episode. The Friends finale stands at #4 of the most watched series finales, behind M*A*S*H, Cheers and Seinfeld, but even with 52.5 million viewers, it still didn’t break its own record of 52.9 million viewers that “The One After The Superbowl” generated in 1996.
9. Friends and former cast members were backstage during the final taping. Hank Azaria, Phoebe’s scientist boyfriend, was at the show’s final taping as was Courtney Cox’s then-husband, David Arquette, who filmed the cast backstage before the taping began.
10. Friends took a cue from Pearl Jam. If you’ve ever been to a Pearl Jam concert, chances are the last song of the night was “Yellow Ledbetter,” this isn’t always the case, but more often than not, it’s the band’s closing number. Which could be why showrunners , David Crane and Marta Kauffman, chose to use it in the finale’s second half when Rachel goes through the gate at the airport. This was also the first time the band had licensed out a song for a television show.
Sources: IMDB, People, EW, Friends Wikia
Could this list be anymore timely?
Could Ross BE any more annoying?
Could Joey be an spino-wait, nevermind…
Nobody wore caps and gowns
Thanks for clarifying.
Probably more facts than in a Rowles article, to be fair.
I don’t think Phoebe ever lived at Joey’s apartment.
She did, but I think for like 1/2 an episode. It was when there was the fire at her old apartment when she lived with Rachel. They went back and forth with one living with Monica and the other living with Joey. “This is where I keep the pizza. An-hey, where’d the napkin go?”
I think the reason they didn’t make a bigger deal about Joey’s apartment was because giving up the key to her apartment was a big deal. Joey was still going to be living in his apartment, but Monica was leaving hers for good.
I don’t think ross ever lived at Rachel and monica’s either, I think he even says.. except me, in the finale when someone says all of them had lived there.
to “eastboundandown”: I think you are mostly right, but after Ross says that, Monica mentions something about Ross staying with their aunt/grandma in the apartment for one summer when they were young. I could be wrong, its been a while.
the danger: You are correct. Ross says “except me” and then Monica states the time she stayed there for the summer I think it had something to do with a dance camp and he said something about going this long with that never coming out
yes she did when her apartment burnt down she stayed in Joeys and then Monicas and wanted to go back to Joeys
Add to this list the air date was 5/6/2004. I had no idea it had been 10 years. I’m going to be dead so soon.
Thats literally the point of the post. The date is included in the first paragraph.
I bet no one signed David Schwimmer’s yearbook.
Ha, #5 surprised me. And #9 too, because I had no idea Cox and Arquette had split. That’s too bad. And #6 is kinda shitty. I think the season was certainly long enough as it was, so no big deal, but that still seems a little inconsiderate for Aniston to do that.
#4- There is no medallion in “The Parent Trap”
They had matching necklaces with their initials, at least in the remake. That may be what they’re trying to reference.
Couple corrections:
#4 – There’s no medallion in The Parent Trap (either version)
#3 – “The One With the Princess Leia Fantasy” aired before “The One With the Morning After”. The former was the Season 3 premier episode and the latter aired later in that same season.
Rowles’d!
Aniston’s “movies” kept 6 precious episodes from existing?? WTF Aniston. where are your movies now?
In the same place his sucessful marriage with Brad Pitt is.
I really can’t even remember a film she was in back then. Good call!
No mention of The Dean?
It wasn’t the Parent Trap that the medallion comes from, its another Disney movie called Twitches. They each have medallions and that’s how they find each other, but the summer camp part is from The Parent Trap. So that was definitely all mixed up.
It was from the Parent Trap. Do you honestly think Friends would reference that Twitches movie? Which, by the way, came out after the Friends finale.
The parent trap, they had matching necklaces with their initials, at least in the remake. That may be what they’re trying to reference.
This is actually to Alexander…….. Did you really just make that statement?
The ORIGINAL Parent Trap came on in the 1960’s. So yes, it was around when the Friends Finale aired. It was officially a classic by the time the show started.
Also, the remake starring Lindsey Lohan was released in 1998. So yes it was out when Friends ended.
@TomsMom , actually if you read the statement you’re trying to refute you would see that he is talking about Twitches (which came out in 2005, a year after Friends ended) not being the reference.
We were cheated out of 6 episodes of FRIENDS because of Jennifer Anniston’s shitty movies?! She owes us big time!
The first time we see Ross apartment was when he was going to Laundramma!
That was his first apartment – he moved twice as the series went on, not counting his crashing with Chandler and Joey.
Season 10 wasn’t cut short because of Jennifer Aniston alone. According to CNN: “the cast demanded a short season to make time for outside projects”.
“5. The friends reminisce over Monica’s apartment, but not Joey’s. In “The Last One, Part 2″ it’s mentioned that all six members of the group have lived in Monica’s apartment at some point. All six friends have also lived in Joey’s apartment at one point, but for whatever reason, this fact wasn’t nostalgic enough to be written in.”
Technically, Phoebe lived in the boys’ apartment after Rachel set her apartment on fire, but it was less than a week – should that count?
Another interesting fact about the finale is that Phoebe’s “performance” during the episode was the most annoying and grating in the history of TV.
Went to two Pearl Jam concerts. Both ended with Yellow Ledbetter.
[i.imgur.com]
A decent enough spot to plug Episodes – Joey/Matt is hysterical in that show.
Actually, the twins being separated a each having a piece of a medallion is in reference to Double Dragons. the summer camp part is from Parent Trap.
I miss the Joey spin-off. Let’s see some stories about that.
“Facts” are always relative when it comes to a Rowles post.
I think 10 years worth of ’10 things you didn’t know about friends’ has made it less ‘didn’t know’ and more ‘probably have heard’.
The 10 Things about the friends finale that we didn’t know….is very very incorrect….#4 it says that Chandler joked about giving the twins each a necklace so they could find each other in the future, in reference to Disney’s ” Parent Trap’….that did not happen in either version of the parent trap
Phoebe lived in Joey’s apartment for a couple days when hers burnt up, does that really count?
When this show was on TV, i remember being very pooh-pooh about it.. thinking it was for the lowest common denominator, etc. This was pretty much pre-reality TV takeover, pre-two and a half men, etc.
Boy, this show was a fucking masterpiece compared to most sitcoms today. Looking back, it’s actually pretty funny and the characters are actually likeable.
Worse damn sitcom ever made
I stopped watching this show before they got rid of the little monkey…..what did I miss?
i don’t like david schwimmer and can proudly proclaim that i never watched a single episode of this show.