In 2004, NBC said adios to two of its most successful sitcoms — in the same two week period. Last week, we did a look back at the Friends finale and today marks the 10 year anniversary that Frasier Crane said “Goodnight, Seattle” for the final time. Kelsey Grammer had played Dr. Crane for 20 years and it was truly the end of an era, not just for him, but for NBC’s reign as the #1 network for sitcoms.
It’s actually kind of amazing that Frasier was as popular as it was. It didn’t have the hot young cast of Friends or spawn the pop culture catchphrases of Seinfeld, and its star was an opera-loving snob. Not exactly a show middle-America can relate to. Still, it put in more seasons than the rest of NBC’s 1990s comedy lineup and won the Emmy for “best comedy” five years in a row.
Here are 10 facts you might not know about Frasier’s final episode.
1. The finale’s title takes its cue from Frasier’s radio show. The title of the two-part finale “Goodnight, Seattle,” is based on Frasier’s signature radio sign-off.
2. The finale also paid tribute to one of the show’s co-creators. The baby of Niles and Daphne is named David, after David Angell, one of the show’s co-creators who was killed in the 9/11 attacks. David Angell’s sister was in the studio audience for the final episode taping.
3. The episode had its own animated title card sequence. In total, there were 21 different animated title sequences throughout Frasier’s run. The series finale is the only episode to feature a rainbow appearing over the Seattle skyline.
4. Eddie’s understudy was used in the final episodes. The dog that played Eddie was a Jack Russell terrier named Moose, who was with the show for most of the series’ run. When Moose retired from acting, his younger lookalike, Enzo took over.
5. Only one actor outside of the regular cast appeared in both the pilot and final episode. And that man would be, the deliveryman who takes away Martin’s Lazyboy. Actor Cleto Augusto also played the deliveryman who dropped off Martin’s easy chair in the first episode. Outside of the regular cast, he’s the only actor to appear in both episodes.
Frasier was the best show.
G.O.A.T
i’m currently working my way through all of Cheers and I kind of can’t wait to start Frasier when I’m through. The character is just hilarious, plain and simple.
My wife and I binged on Cheers a few months ago. It’s fantastic, and even better, takes A WHILE to get through.
I did a Cheers through Frasier binge over the course of a few months just a couple years ago. It is awesome.
@Everybody Loves Waymond – it really does. It’s been at least a year since I started it and i’m in the 9th season now. The middle seasons were great so I cruised through them, but now any time a netflix episode description mentions Robin Colcord I have a hard time deciding to watch it. I just hate that whole love triangle so much.
@AsymmetricDizzy – a few months? that’s like 400 episodes. I don’t know if it’s right to be impressed by that, but I am.
@dissident the best part about Robin Colcord is that he’s The Sheriff of Rottingham.
@AsymmetricDizzy that’s almost 600 eps. Sheeeeiiiiiitttt.
@Rob Smithson – right now a highlight for me is Frasier and Lilith’s slowly growing resentment and passive aggressiveness towards each other, and it’s really kicked in with the new baby. So funny.
I work from home, and I kept it on throughout my work day and any given evening I didn’t go out. Time flies!
while you’re at it…you should also add in “wings”….frasier was an occasional character on that show, too…plus it’s a good show in its own right.
Currently doing this myself. On the final season of Frasier right now.
Dammit, I loved “Frasier”.
I think Enzo was Moose’s son.
Yup.
1 Thing You Might Not Know About Joel Stice:
1. He doesn’t know the meaning of the word “successor”.
I loved Frasier when it initially aired, but if I ever catch a rerun on now I absolutely can not stand it.
I remember the terrible timing when Seinfeld concluded, and Frasier got the sweet, Thursday-at-9 spot. Just so happened Frasier was going through this huge arc where he lost his job, and it was depressing and unfunny. He lost that slot right quick, and was on Tuesdays for the rest of its run.
but MAYBE we weren’t ready for that just yet. Cringe comedy (Curb, Arrested, the Office) was years away.
I can only do so much uncomfortable comedy. And I know it’s blasphemous, but Michael Scott is why I gave up on The Office.
Great show
The lazyboy delivery guy detail is great.
But wasn’t Frasier’s show usually in the morning? Or maybe the early afternoon? I think he said good day much more often than good night.
Yeah, his sign off was “Good Mental Health, Seattle.”
I was thinking it was, “Good day, Seattle, and good mental health.”
Honest to god one of the top ten sitcoms of all time. Loved every season, never had the pitfalls of other sitcoms
Series finales always hit me hard. Reliving this one in this article makes me want to go back and relive it all again though.
I still weep with laughter at the thought of the episode where Niles fights Maris’s Fencing instructor.. SO GOOD
Niles was everything! The Valentine’s Day episode where for the first 5 minutes it is just Niles trying to put out fires from ironing.
David Hyde Pierce’s physical comedy really made that show for me. All of his little nuances and then huge over-actions were comedy gold! Gold I tells ya!
I guess I was the only one who didn’t like the finale. He should have hooked up with the chick on their way to Chicago, damnit!
The woman he ended up with, oh man. They’re in for a rocky relationship
EDIT –
Frasier was only a few episodes behind its PREDECESSOR Cheers,
Frasier was the spin off – i.e. Cheers PRECEDED it in time.
i was a teenage boy who loved daphne surely that counts for something
Kelsey Grammar is responsible for two of my favorite comedic characters: Frasier Crane and Sideshow Bob.
[www.youtube.com]
@Precious_Roy Oh no, you made me think of Frasier’s turd of a son, who also fit that description.
Enzo was Eddie’s son
ok. i want to know what happened to eddie. you don’t see him again after the vet takes him back to retrieve the ring…
I count 5 facts. Where are the other 5?
You need to re-watch your first episode again. Martin calls in and acts like he is a caller for the show, he goes through a long thing about feeling like he lost his independence in everything and in the end says something like “I guess what I am trying to say is thank you.” Then he says “You hear that Frasier, I said THANK YOU!”