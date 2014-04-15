15 Megan Draper/Sharon Tate Connections That Prove ‘Mad Men’ Is Just Straight-Up Trolling Us Now

Last year, when we spotted Megan Draper wearing a t-shirt on Mad Men that resembled a t-shirt made famous by Sharon Tate, we thought we had something. We really thought there was something there, and we all became so convinced that Megan Draper was connected to Sharon Tate — who was murdered along with several others by Charles Manson in August of 1969 — that for a few weeks, it was the central conversation when it came to Mad Men. It got so big that Jessica Pare was answering questions about it, and eventually, Matthew Weiner himself broke his rule about discussing ongoing developments to dismiss the possibility that Megan Draper would die in the sixth season.
But here’s the thing about that theory: From the moment it began until the end of season six, interest in Mad Men was at an all time high. When a show airs on the same night as Game of Thrones, it needs something like the Sharon Tate theory to compete in the Internet’s water cooler.
I don’t think that Matthew Weiner ever expected so much conversation would center on a t-shirt Megan Draper was wearing. I also no longer believe that Megan Draper is going to die in a manner similar to Sharon Tate (and I sure as hell don’t think she’s actually Sharon Tate, nor did I ever). But I do think that Weiner is playing with that theory now. I think he’s exploiting it. I think he’s f**king with us. Despite the fact that Weiner dismissed the Sharon Tate connections last season, nearly every recap on the internet yesterday mentioned the connections in this season’s premiere episode. Even Tom & Lorenzo, a site that was annoyed by all the Sharon Tate theories last season, couldn’t help but to bring them up this season.
I think that’s by design. Maybe it’s misdirection. Maybe Weiner is winking at us. Or maybe Weiner is just straight-up trolling us. If he is, he’s doing a damn fine job of it. Ultimately, I think it helps to keep that theory alive in some way, because it continues the Mad Men conversation.
Below are 15 connections between Sharon Tate and Megan Draper, some of them better than others. You might find this aggregated evidence bolsters the theory, but at this point, I actually think it works against it. It is now TOO obvious, and that’s sly genius of Weiner. Lead us into one direction, and the Mack truck broadsides us from the other. We may be able to dismiss the possibility that Megan Draper is going to die a grisly death, but there’s too many connections now to dismiss it as coincidence. At this point, I don’t think the question is whether Weiner is drawing these connections, but why is Weiner drawing these connections?
1. The original Mad Men season six promo photos, in which Megan Draper is looking very much like Sharon Tate, fashion-wise (a point Tom & Lorenzo made before any of this theory stuff broke out).
2. The original inspiration for the theory: The T-shirt worn by Megan Draper was also a t-shirt popularly worn by Sharon Tate.
3. In one episode, Sally is reading Rosemary’s Baby, which was adapted into a movie that was directed by Roman Polanski, who was Sharon Tate’s husband when she was killed.
4. The photograph above of Sharon Tate wearing the t-shirt with the star on it was taken on the set of Rosemary’s Baby.
5. Like Sharon Tate, Megan is married to an older, philandering husband.
6. Like Sharon Tate, Megan’s acting career is on the rise.
7. In fact, Megan Draper is auditioning for the pilot for NBC’s Bracken’s World, which was created by Dorothy Kingsley, who wrote Valley of the Dolls, which was the film that jumpstarted Sharon Tate’s career.
8. Sharon Tate was killed in August 1969. She was eight months pregnant. Megan had a miscarriage last season, but in the premiere episode — in which it was clear that Megan was trying to hang on to Don — the two had sex. If she conceived, she would be about eight months pregnant in August 1969.
9. Sharon Tate was murdered while living in Benedict Canyon. Megan Draper now lives in a creepy apartment Don calls “Dracula’s Castle” in the canyons of Los Angeles. In the premiere episode, Megan says of the creepy coyote howls, “It’s just what happens to the sound in the canyons.” Tom&Lorenzo draw parallels from the sound to the opening lines of Helter Skelter, Charles Manson’s book about the murders.
“It was so quiet, one of the killers would later say, you could almost hear the sound of ice rattling in cocktail shakers in the homes way down the canyon.
The canyons above Hollywood and Beverly hills play tricks with sounds. A noise clearly audible a mile away may be indistinguishable at a few hundred feet.”
Megan also mentions that her “next house will have a pool.” The house Sharon Tate was renting also had a pool, which is where the body of Abigail Folger was found (more on her below).
10. Roman Polanski was not around when Sharon Tate was murdered (he was in London shooting a film). Likewise, Don could easily not be around in August 1969 (because he’s bicoastal, and he’s rarely around long enough to even have an argument with Megan, according to the premiere episode).
11. Sharon Tate was murdered in a home invasion, and season six of Mad Men normalized the idea of home invasions with a break-in into Don’s apartment, and another incident in which Peggy stabbed Abe, fearing he was a burglar (and some have argued that the blood in Abe’s stab would resembled the star on Sharon Tate’s shirt).
12. This?
13. In an episode last season, “Favors,” Sally’s friend makes a comment about “‘Mark Lindsay living in your building.’ Mark Lindsay was a singer who had rented the same house where Sharon Tate was murdered.
14. In this season’s premiere, Peggy is holding a can of Folger’s coffee. Abigail Folger — a prominent member of the Folger family — was one of the Manson victims.
15. In this season premiere, Don briefly checks out the short-lived Joey Bishop Show. Joey Bishop was also in Valley of the Dolls with … you guessed it, Sharon Tate. The last line that his guest says in the clip from the show is, “He’s a very bad man.”
Bonus: Not for nothing, but in this interview with Jessica Pare, she says that the “violence and despair” is getting closer and closer to the characters in season seven.
Source: OregonLive, YouTube, Vulture, Uproxx
Fuck you, Dustin. Seriously.
Who the fuck is this “We” you keep talking about, it was literally just you.
I’d actually think they were trolling if in that latest photo Megan had blonde hair or at least the headband. The shirt comparison at this point is simply the costume department mimicking styles of the era.
And the rest: pure rabbit hole nonsense. I love a good conspiracy. This doesn’t quite qualify.
Hilarious subversion: Don freaks when he hears an actress was killed in the canyon. Relieved to hear its not Megan, and then he hears that the body of a Pete Campbell was also found…
… ravaged by a bear.
Did you really just refer to convicted Rapist and Pedophile Roman Polanski as “an older, philandering husband.” ????????
It’s accurate for the time of their marriage, the conviction didn’t come for several more years.
And pedophilia is irrelevant to the case, the victim was a teen.
Oh right she was Thirteen when Roman Polanski raped and kidnapped her…..sorry
Forget it, MikeG2. It’s Chinatown.
Well the devil is in the details. The girl wasn’t kidnapped either, it happened at a photo shoot that the girls mother signed off on.
Sally Draper …..14….reading Rosemary’s Baby……just saw Daddy plowing the neighbor……
…I like where this is going……Roman’s Hot Tub……
I think we all know who is trolling who here.
I think the Governor is going to kill Megan. All the signs point to it! I’ll post a link to my manifesto as soon as I’m done transcribing it from the 223 handwritten notebooks in my basement.
Those notebooks contain my theories that Roger Sterling’s hedonistic lifestyle led to a syphilis mutation that became the zombie virus. Now get out of my basement!
After all the insane theories last season, and all of the same crazy theorizing about True Detective, we’re just going to fire up the crazy train from the start of this season?
I knew it was coming.
Seriously! Weiner already said any parallels were simply pop culture touchstones from the era and nothing more… Time to move on!
but who is the Yellow King?
Is this what they call delusions?
Clearly it’s Pete Campbell, they all but gave it away with his wardrobe choice in the diner scene.
Does that mean Manson didn’t write the Beatles song either? :)
Really, can we give the Sharon Tate nonsense a rest already? This is embarrassing. Let it go.
We can all criticize Dustin, but his drivel is creating page views and is driving conversation. That’s job #1, especially for trolls.
But we do it to this community. Have him jerk off somewhere else.
My bad. horrible syntax, my meta way on commenting on Dustins horrid editing. Maybe?
You know what? I enjoyed this. Tenuous theories are what make the world go round. All you commenters can suck it.
Not only was the “we” that you refer to basically just you propagating the theory one a couple websites, but this article is seriously reaching for connections.
Wiener can’t be trolling us about the theory with stuff from last season when the season had already been filmed by the time it aired. The connections in the season premiere are so flimsy and yet here you are trying to push them again as part of your mad cap theory even though you claim you no longer believe in the theory.
The only one trolling us is Dustin Rowles.
Let’s get to the real point here:
This show may lose a great pair of tits this season.
annnnnnnnndddd the absolute most obnoxious and annoying thing about Mad Men season is upon us. Dustin’s stupid fucking theories.
It wasn’t “we” that thought they had something with this inane theory, it was just you dude. Just watch the show and enjoy it and stop trying so damned hard. You look a fool, bro.
I’m super stoked for the “Why the Half-Season Finale of Mad Men Was a Letdown” piece down the line.
Yep, saw the byline and immediately said, “Won’t be getting my MM recaps from Uproxx this year.”
I think this just means pete will be eaten by a coyote instead of a bear.
Er… Valley of the Dolls was written by Jacqueline Susann. Pretty basic and pretty huge mistake.
Jacqueline Susann wrote the novel, but Dorothy Kingsley wrote the screenplay adaptation.
He’s trolling. It was Megan was going to be killed, it would have been last season which really emphasized the rise of violence and the break down of social order. He’s not going to have his final season (even if they’re split in halves) completely overshadowed by Megan’s murder. Don still has man pain to work through!
Here is a more likely connection: each episode is about a month apart so Tate dies around this season’s mid season finale (#7). The show often uses these historical events as backdrops. megan sees parallel to tate, sparking a major change in how she approaches her life and Don.
This. She’ll probably end up one of the many residents who was able to hear the screaming, as well.
One thing has been bugging me since Sunday night: It’s been two months and Megan has no idea he’s been put on leave. She hasn’t one single time called SC&P during those two months? I just don’t buy it. She knows, and she’s just biding her time (establishing herself professionally and financially with Don) before dumping him.
:cough:Chibs:cough:
It is going to end with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConoughy sharing a beer
LOL here we go again with this nonsense
If anyone is gonna die on this show, it’s gonna be Roger Sterling’s daughter when she says yes as Jim Jones offers her a glass of Kool Aid.
Also, Steve McQueen was explicitly named in Freddie’s pitch in the start of the episode. Sharon Tate was murdered in McQueen’s house
Sure, it’s all crap (who are these ‘some’ who think the Abe’s blood stain is supposed to match the star on the t-shirt???), but if it means more photos of Sharon Tate, I still give it a thumbs-up.
(AT LEAST a thumbs-up, if you get my drift … which is an erection reference.)
The woman was 8 months pregnant when brutally murdered. But whatever gets you hard. Keep on keepin’ on.
No, they wrote for him. He auditioned for the band but his icy stare really creeped out John and George so they didn’t let him join but they still used his Helter Skelter song !!
PS…please don’t fact-check this
Reason 16. This whole thing is sounding like the Paul is Dead mind-game. That all started at about the same time as the Manson murders, which were, of course, linked to Helter Skelter.
…and also Roger mentions in the episode, ‘Eggs Benedict’, which is the Canyon (Benedict Canyon) where the Tate Murders occurred.
and also…maybe Folger Coffee will be a client of the Agency (in future episodes)…
Maybe this is just my imagination, but…does the guy that Megan is dancing with at her party in episode entitled “The Runaways” look like a young Charles Manson?
7. In fact, Megan Draper is auditioning for the pilot for NBC’s Bracken’s World, which was created by Dorothy Kingsley, who wrote Valley of the Dolls, which was the film that jumpstarted Sharon Tate’s career.
Another connection to that is in Season 1 of Brackens World, Steven Oliver played the part of Tom Hudson. Steven Oliver was one of the Mama Cass connected suspects in the murder case. Bill Rinehart speaks about him pretty extensively in his polygraph with Earl Deemer of the LAPD.