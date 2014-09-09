1994 For The Win: The 20 Greatest Things To Happen In Pop Culture 20 Years Ago

The thing you associate the most with any given year says a lot about where you were during that time. Some people might recall 1993 as the year they got married or had a baby or graduated college; others connect it with Jurassic Park because they were six years old at the time and OMG LOOK AT THAT T-RED. It’s tricky circling only ONE thing in 1994, though, because SO many great things happened in pop culture then. Here are 20 of the best movies, albums, and TV shows to either come out or premiere 20 years ago.

1. Illmatic by Nas

Release Date: April 19th

What Else Was Happening That Month? April 1994 was a great month for music, and also the worst. Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain, the last consensus ROCK STAR, shot and killed himself on April 5th; a public vigil was held five days later. Meanwhile, the Offspring released the multi-platinum Smash on April 8th (it’s still the highest selling indie album of all-time), while the otherwise unrelated Hole and Superchunk released their career masterpieces in Live Through This and Foolish around the same time.

2. Ready to Die by the Notorious B.I.G.

Release Date: September 13th

What Else Was Happening That Month? September 13th is no November 9, 1993, when both Midnight Marauders and Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) dropped, but it’s a sneaky good day for music. Biggie is obviously the highlight, but Built to Spill’s There’s Nothing Wrong with Love and They Might Be Giants’ John Henry also came out that day. Elsewhere in the month, you have a classic release from Sugar (File Under: Easy Listening), Kylie Minogue’s titular debut, Thug Life: Volume 1, and R.E.M.’s Monster. Also, Under the Table and Dreaming, which is a big deal for Starburns.

3. The Downward Spiral by Nine Inch Nails

Release Date: March 8th

What Else Was Happening That Month? There’s not a more quintessentially 1990s day than March 8th, when The Downward Spiral AND Soundgarden’s Superunknown taught an entire generation of angst-heads to f*ck like an animal.

4. The Blue Album by Weezer

Release Date: May 10th

What Else Was Happening That Month? There was a little something for everyone this May. Swamp Ophelia by Indigo Girls for lesbians and mothers; Experimental Jet Set, Trash, and No Star by Sonic Youth for scene kids in New York; Ill Communication by Beastie Boys for bratty rap fans; Diary by Sunny Real Estate for self-loathing white people; The Very Best of Kenny G for those in need of an ironic Christmas present; and Seal II for fans of the greatest song of all-time, “Kiss From a Rose.”

5. Dookie by Green Day

Release Date: February 1st

What Else Was Happening That Month? While the Fugees where Blunted on Reality, the Reality Bites soundtrack spun the bottle. (It also includes one of the few U2 songs that doesn’t make me want to bash my head with a sack of potatoes, “All I Want Is You.”) Jawbreaker also got their 24 Hour Revenge Therapy, but whatever, that has nothing to do with Juliana Hatfield.

6. MTV Unplugged In New York by Nirvana

Release Date: November 1st

What Else Was Happening That Month? The first day of November 1994 was a who’s who of big names in the music industry. Nirvana’s Unplugged is the best of the bunch, but other releases included the Black Crowes’ controversial Amorica, an Aerosmith compilation, Willie Nelson’s inessential Healing Hands of Time, Tom Petty’s beautiful solo album Wildflowers, Megadeth’s followup to their mainstream breakthrough Youthanasia, AND Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas. I take it back: that album is more of a must-own than Nirvana’s because it includes “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Sorry, Kurt.

7. Resurrection by Common

Release Date: October 25th

What Else Was Happening That Month? Resurrection is Common at his best, but the same compliment can’t be paid to Madonna, whose Bedtime Stories, which also came out that October, is one of the worst albums in her lengthy discography. If you’re looking for something that’s actually worth listening to from this month, check out Suede’s Dog Man Star or the Smashing Pumpkins’ Pisces Iscariot.

8. Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain by Pavement

Release Date: February 14th

What Else Was Happening That Month? See the Dookie entry.

9. Dummy by Portishead

Release Date: August 22nd

What Else Was Happening That Month? Well, I turned seven years old, but for some reason, my parents didn’t preorder 6 Feet Deep by Gravediggaz, Come by Prince, Grace by Jeff Buckley, Definitely Maybe by Oasis, or the Natural Born Killers soundtrack for me. I may have gotten Boyz II Men’s II, though, which is kind of creepy in retrospect.

10. Bee Thousand by Guided by Voices

Release Date: June 20th

What Else Was Happening That Month? Aaliyah made an instant impression with her debut Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number, while Da Brat taught the world how to get Funkdafied. John Mellencamp also put out something called Dance Naked, but no.