1994 For The Win: The 20 Greatest Things To Happen In Pop Culture 20 Years Ago

1. Illmatic by Nas
Release Date: April 19th
What Else Was Happening That Month? April 1994 was a great month for music, and also the worst. Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain, the last consensus ROCK STAR, shot and killed himself on April 5th; a public vigil was held five days later. Meanwhile, the Offspring released the multi-platinum Smash on April 8th (it’s still the highest selling indie album of all-time), while the otherwise unrelated Hole and Superchunk released their career masterpieces in Live Through This and Foolish around the same time.
2. Ready to Die by the Notorious B.I.G.
Release Date: September 13th
What Else Was Happening That Month? September 13th is no November 9, 1993, when both Midnight Marauders and Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) dropped, but it’s a sneaky good day for music. Biggie is obviously the highlight, but Built to Spill’s There’s Nothing Wrong with Love and They Might Be Giants’ John Henry also came out that day. Elsewhere in the month, you have a classic release from Sugar (File Under: Easy Listening), Kylie Minogue’s titular debut, Thug Life: Volume 1, and R.E.M.’s Monster. Also, Under the Table and Dreaming, which is a big deal for Starburns.
3. The Downward Spiral by Nine Inch Nails
Release Date: March 8th
What Else Was Happening That Month? There’s not a more quintessentially 1990s day than March 8th, when The Downward Spiral AND Soundgarden’s Superunknown taught an entire generation of angst-heads to f*ck like an animal.
4. The Blue Album by Weezer
Release Date: May 10th
What Else Was Happening That Month? There was a little something for everyone this May. Swamp Ophelia by Indigo Girls for lesbians and mothers; Experimental Jet Set, Trash, and No Star by Sonic Youth for scene kids in New York; Ill Communication by Beastie Boys for bratty rap fans; Diary by Sunny Real Estate for self-loathing white people; The Very Best of Kenny G for those in need of an ironic Christmas present; and Seal II for fans of the greatest song of all-time, “Kiss From a Rose.”
5. Dookie by Green Day
Release Date: February 1st
What Else Was Happening That Month? While the Fugees where Blunted on Reality, the Reality Bites soundtrack spun the bottle. (It also includes one of the few U2 songs that doesn’t make me want to bash my head with a sack of potatoes, “All I Want Is You.”) Jawbreaker also got their 24 Hour Revenge Therapy, but whatever, that has nothing to do with Juliana Hatfield.
6. MTV Unplugged In New York by Nirvana
Release Date: November 1st
What Else Was Happening That Month? The first day of November 1994 was a who’s who of big names in the music industry. Nirvana’s Unplugged is the best of the bunch, but other releases included the Black Crowes’ controversial Amorica, an Aerosmith compilation, Willie Nelson’s inessential Healing Hands of Time, Tom Petty’s beautiful solo album Wildflowers, Megadeth’s followup to their mainstream breakthrough Youthanasia, AND Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas. I take it back: that album is more of a must-own than Nirvana’s because it includes “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Sorry, Kurt.
7. Resurrection by Common
Release Date: October 25th
What Else Was Happening That Month? Resurrection is Common at his best, but the same compliment can’t be paid to Madonna, whose Bedtime Stories, which also came out that October, is one of the worst albums in her lengthy discography. If you’re looking for something that’s actually worth listening to from this month, check out Suede’s Dog Man Star or the Smashing Pumpkins’ Pisces Iscariot.
8. Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain by Pavement
Release Date: February 14th
What Else Was Happening That Month? See the Dookie entry.
9. Dummy by Portishead
Release Date: August 22nd
What Else Was Happening That Month? Well, I turned seven years old, but for some reason, my parents didn’t preorder 6 Feet Deep by Gravediggaz, Come by Prince, Grace by Jeff Buckley, Definitely Maybe by Oasis, or the Natural Born Killers soundtrack for me. I may have gotten Boyz II Men’s II, though, which is kind of creepy in retrospect.
10. Bee Thousand by Guided by Voices
Release Date: June 20th
What Else Was Happening That Month? Aaliyah made an instant impression with her debut Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number, while Da Brat taught the world how to get Funkdafied. John Mellencamp also put out something called Dance Naked, but no.
i see this is a music centered list but comeon, a couple games called EarthBound and Super Metroid came out that year, those were pretty important in the games scene
or Forest Gump came out 1994 too
disregard my comment i just read the intro instead of just reading the list.
thank you for your consideration
Super Metroid is my favorite videogame ever. I don’t really play videogames anymore but I always sit down and play that sucker at least 2 or 3 times a year.
Don’t forget Darkstalkers, Final Fantasy 6 (or 3 at the time in the US) and Killer Instinct
STP’s Purple, Soundgarden’s Superunknown, and AIC’s Jar Of Flies come to mind…
Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy, too. It was a very flannel year.
THANK you… knew I was missing something!
ALSO Live “Throwing Copper”; Cranberries “No Need to Argue”; Toad the Wet Sprocket “Dulcinea”.
Oh and “Under the Table and Dreaming”
Megadeth’s Youthanasia is still one of my favorite things from that year.
Method Man’s Tical dropped in 94, underrated in terms of the Wu solo discography IMO.
What’s that sh*t u think u smoking??
I came to the US from Ukraine on May 29, 1994. At some point in June, I went to an American movie theater for the first time. I came to the country not speaking a word of English, but that did not deter me from understanding Keanu Reeves and enjoying the shit out of Speed.
That’s both an awesome anecdote as well as a very cool glimpse into your past. Thanks man.
So just 5 movies, 5 TV shows, and 10 CD’s (some of which I’ve never heard of)…..I’m sure you’ve heard this repeatedly from your father, but seriously, you’re an embarrassment.
1994-1997 (AKA the post-Kurt years) were a flurry of cultural reinvention. I ran a record store during that time, and it was a golden age.
And then 1998 came and ruined everything.
Is that when Creed happened?
Hoop Dreams, maybe the greatest movie (if you consider Docs not as a standalone category) of 94, or even the 90s!
um so wait are you saying inflation was 19.5% a year from 1994 to 2014? Because even at an annual 3% inflation a year your at 1.2 Billion dollars
I was looking forward to the movie section and while I wasn’t disappointed with what was there, I was disappointed by what wasn’t featured.
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, Speed, True Lies, The Hudsucker Proxy, Interview with the Vampire, Maverick, Jimmy Hollywood (seriously, EVERYONE needs to see this film), Quiz Show, Airheads, Natural Born Killers and three of my favourite movies of all time, Tombstone (which was released in the UK in 1994), Stargate and a culturally iconic masterpiece called The Crow.
And on the lower end of the great-movies-but-straight-to-video-quality scale, there was No Escape (cheesy Ray Liotta v even cheesier Lance Henrikson), Timecop, Trapped in Paradise, Surviving the Game (homeless Ice T v Rutger Hauer & Gary Busey), Brainscan,
…and Swimming with Sharks.
No edit and clicking the wrong button isn’t cool, OK.
Trapped in Paradise? You mean the movie Jon Lovitz refers to as “Trapped in Shit”?
Tombstone and True Lies are classics, and Maverick is criminally underrated.
1994 … Times were good then… Clinton in office getting hummers, Dave Matthews and Alanis Morressette in peak form, grunge rock at the top of the charts, and ER + NYPD Blue absolutely killing it on TV, some fantastic flicks (if you haven’t seen Interview with the Vampire go see it – not dated at all!)
Yes, I remember when Caruso was the next ‘big thing’ instead of a joke. It was a different time.
Nixon died in 94, so that’s another notch in the win column.
What’s wrong with Boyz II Men?
Nothing. Their II album was freakin’ awesome.
Alice in Chains released Jar of Flies January 25th, 1994 and was the first EP in MUSIC HISTORY to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 Chart. But yeah, let’s talk about fucking Portishead and Guided by Voices some more. Jesus…
No mention of STREET FIGHTER with JCVD?!?
Thug Life: Volume 1 is my favourite Kylie Minogue album. (Yes I know what you mean but when I initially read it as Kylie Minogue’s album thug life: volume 1.)
Being that you were 7 in 1994, I don’t really think you can have a qualified opinion on the year. I owned a bunch of these albums and the list is pretty solid. My only problem really is: Best thing to happen in 94 is New York Rangers win the Stanley Cup. Second best thing was Kurt Cobain drinking a bullet.