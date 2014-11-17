All The Bender Quotes ‘Futurama’ Fans Should Still Be Using To Keep The Alcoholic Robot Immortal

1. “This is the worst kind of discrimination there is: the kind against me!”
From “War Is The H-Word,” when he is unable to buy gum with a military discount.
2. “I guess if you want children beaten, you have to do it yourself.”
From “The Route Of All Evil,” disappointed that Hermes and the professor won’t take harsher action against their sons.
3. “Hahahahaha. Oh wait you’re serious. Let me laugh even harder.”
From “Love And Rocket,” when Leela asks him if he has any respect for his girlfriend’s feelings.
4. “There. Now no one can say I don’t own John Larroquette’s spine.”
From “The Luck Of The Fry-rishh,” on a fruitful grave-robbing trip.
5. “I’ll build by own theme park. With black jack, and hookers. In fact, forget the park!”
From “The Series Has Landed,” after being kicked out of Luna Park
6. “The game’s over. I have all the money. Compare your lives to mine and then kill yourselves!”
From “A Head In The Polls,” enjoying the money he made from selling his body.
7. “That’s closest thing to ‘Bender is great’ that anyone other me has ever said.”
From “Ghost In The Machines,” hearing Fry’s touching epitaph for him.
8. “I’m Bender, baby! Oh god, please insert liquor!”
From “How Hermes Requisitioned His Grovveback,” after finally having his artificial intelligence turned back on.
9. “Hey sexy mama, wanna kill all humans?”
From “I, Roommate,” having a dream that frightens Fry just a little bit.
10. “You know what cheers me up? Other people’s misfortune.”
From “The Devil’s Hands Are Idle Plaything,” basking in Leela’s misfortune.
“Bender is a lone wolf, a solitary eagle … a cuddly baby tapir…and that’s why I love him.”
“They’re not very heavy, but you don’t hear me not complaining.” – Brannigan Begins Again, complaining about moving some pillows
I loved the were-car episode “I keep running people over and I’m not famous enough to get away with it.”
I use this one all the time, “If it’s any consolation, my life is great, babes, bucks, I’ve got it all!” …”There you go, goodnight, I have to get early to go parasailing with movie stars”
“All hail Robonia, a land I didn’t make up!”
and i honestly do say “i’m 40% ___” with far more frequency then anyone should
Do you tap your chest twice after you do?
I’m doomed to float through the universe with hardly any swag…..
“Bite my shiny metal ass”
“I haven’t felt much of anything since my guinea pig died”
I also liked the second blackjack and hookers one. “In fact, forget the lunar rover and the blackjack! Ehhh, forget the whole thing…”
The Extortion one is my favorite though
“Do a flip!”
Man, I love that one. I use it too often when someone suggests suicide.
“but i’m not getting any reception. Maybe if I wiggle it a little” anthology of interest II
Sounds like fun on a bun?
chyeah
“AND THATS WHY THEY CALL ME BENDER THE MAGNIFICENT!”