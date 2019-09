The 2019 Emmys are in the books. The trophies have been handed out, the champagne has been popped. The champagne has been consumed. The empty bottles are littered across numerous Southern California ballrooms. The time for celebrating is over. Now it is time for serious analysis. Kind of. Not really. What’s happening here instead is our own little awards ceremony, honoring the best and worst of their ceremony. If they get to give out accolades, so do we. Presenting: The 2019 Emmy Awards Awards