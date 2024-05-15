The Game of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, turned down boatloads of money to continue participating in HBO’s Westeros franchise with their names in the credits as producers. That gamble might not totally be paying off, although perhaps it will after all? The relevant news coming out of Netflix’s Wednesday Upfront presentation isn’t entirely clear, but there’s a suggestion that not everything with 3 Body Problem is going as planned.

The good news, however, is that the sci-fi show has received a renewal order (albeit of unclear duration). Netflix tweeted that development with a joint quote from Benioff, Weiss, and scribe Alexander Woo, who are “thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion.”

3 Body Problem has been renewed! “We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion. Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!” —… pic.twitter.com/8pSLJF1gru — Netflix (@netflix) May 15, 2024

How much more of this series has actually been ordered, though? Benioff and Weiss were previously clear about their hopes for four seasons to go as in-depth as they felt necessary, but Hollywood Reporter‘s take on the renewal is that the streaming service “has greenlit additional episodes that will eventually wrap the acclaimed sci-fi epic.” Additionally, “[t]here’s no word yet, however, how many seasons or episodes the order will entail.”

In other words, it sort-of sounds like there was a renewal to conclude the show but probably not as a three-season addition. Or perhaps that would be reading too much into what is ultimately a very vague announcement from Netflix. And perhaps Liu Cixin’s book series won’t receive a fully detailed ending onscreen, so that we see the nuances of how humanity ultimately decides to deal with invading aliens, but maybe the team will decide to tuck in some sex scenes while also diving further into the Wallfacer Project from the Planetary Defense Council. Because priorities.

(Via Netflix & Hollywood Reporter)