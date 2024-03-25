My favorite description of Game of Thrones came from one of the show’s guest stars. In 2016, Ian McShane, who appeared in a season six of the HBO series, said, “I was accused [by viewers] of giving the plot away, but I just think get a f*cking life. It’s only t*ts and dragons.” (Ian McShane is the best.)

No one will be able to dismiss Netflix‘s 3 Body Problem, the new show from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss (and The Terror‘s Alexander Woo), as “only t*ts and dragons.” For one thing, there are no dragons — there’s also basically no sex scenes, at least compared to Thrones.

“We’ve always joked about this show, even though it’s not Game of Thrones, there’s not that many sex scenes in it,” director Derek Tsang told Business Insider. “But another thing about this show is that you’ve never seen so many naked Asians in one show.” He’s referring to one scene from episode two (keeping things spoiler free), but otherwise, there’s nothing like Jon Snow and Ygritte’s cave tryst.

Even the finger-waggers at Common Sense Media don’t have much to complain about: “Characters date and talk about love; brief kissing scenes.” The Parent Watch pointed out one scene where “a character is in her sports bra with the guy who likes her,” but that’s about it.

3 Body Problem is available to stream on Netflix.

(Via Business Insider)