NBC

30 Rock is one of the funniest sitcoms in recent memory (if not ever) with an outstanding ensemble cast, including Tina Fey’s Liz Lemon and Alec Baldwin’s Jack Donaghy. And also D’Fwan, let’s never forget D’Fwan. The NBC comedy was also an Emmys mainstay, with 16 wins (including Outstanding Comedy Series three straight years) and 103 nominations, which is likely why Comcast considered a 30 Rock spin-off for its upcoming still-unnamed streaming service.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin was in talks to reprise his role as the former-Vice President of East Coast Television and Microwave Oven Programming for General Electric that “would have followed the character [as] mayor of New York,” but Baldwin pulled out of the project. Fey and co-creator Robert Carlock didn’t abandon the series, however: they “reworked the script to set the show on the West Coast — and remove any connections it had to 30 Rock.” Also, instead of Baldwin, the project now stars someone who doesn’t do a mediocre Trump impression: Cheers and The Good Place actor Ted Danson.

Writers and exec producers Fey and Carlock then went out to The Good Place star Ted Danson to take over the role… With the change, the show wound up moving to the streamer with a straight-to-series order. It’s unclear when the show will premiere as Danson is currently in production on the fourth and final season of NBC’s The Good Place. (Via)

Ted Danson in a Tina Fey show?

NBC

But, seriously, D’Fwan should still guest star.

