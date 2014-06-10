A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress Responded Hilariously To A Bro Going Crazy Over Her Boobs

#Game of Thrones
06.10.14 32 Comments

The night is dark, and full of “TITS!” HyperVocal directed us to a video of a teenage Game of Thrones fan watching “Mockingbird” from earlier this season, and flipping many-a sh*t when Melisandre shows her breasts in the bathtub. Imagine how excited he’s going to be when he gets to Missandei.

Anyway, the actress who plays the RED SHE-DEVIL, Carice van Houten, responded to the clip:

We all must choose. We choose boobs, or we choose boobs.

