A Live-Action Krusty Series? 25 Stupid, Sexy ‘Simpsons’ Facts To Impress Your Friends With

Season 1
Every episode in season one is written by now-familiar names to comedy fans — Sam Simon, John Swartzwelder, George Meyer, Al Jean, Mike Reiss, etc. — except one: the pilot, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire.” It was penned by illustrator Mimi Pond, who never worked with the show again.
James Earl Jones’ unmistakable voice has been heard on The Simpsons many times (“Oh, let’s say…Moe”), but it was nearly a lot more: the original script for “Krusty Gets Busted” had Sideshow Bob being voiced by The Lion King star. Kelsey Grammer is grateful that didn’t work out.
Season 2
In “Bart’s Dog Gets an F” (and many episodes to come), the noises for the titular pup, Santa’s Little Helper, were provided by Frank Welker, who’s also the voice of Megatron, Fred Jones (from Scooby Doo), Futurama‘s Nibbler, Jabberjaw, and Inspector Gadget‘s Doctor Claw.
Tony Bennett was the first Simpsons guest star to appear as himself.
Season 3
Super Bowl XXVI was played between the Washington Redskins and Buffalo Bills. The Simpsons not only had to get the teams right in “Lisa the Greek,” which aired a few days before the big game, but the outcome. The next year, when Dallas pummeled Buffalo, the Redskins were replaced with the Cowboys.
To make “Black Widower” (a.k.a. the episode where Sideshow Bob tries to kill Selma) more exciting and mysterious, the writers reached out to Thomas Chastain, the head of the Mystery Writers of America, to help them drop clues throughout the episode.
Season 4
Weirdly, residents of New Orleans didn’t appreciate their city being reduced to a “home of pirates, drunks, and whores.” Where’s the GUMBO GUMBO GUMBO? A TV critic for the Times-Picayune got his hands on “A Streetcar Named Marge” before it aired, and published the out-of-context lyrics to “New Orleans.” The local Fox affiliate received dozens of complaints and things got so out of control that the then-president of the network had to release a statement, telling viewers that if they watch the episode, they’d “realize that the song is in fact a parody of the opening numbers of countless Broadway musicals.”
“The Front” was based on something that happened on Tiny Toon Adventures, of all places. That show’s executive producer Steven Spielberg was so impressed by a script that some random kids wrote, he asked the actual Tiny Toon staff to develop it into an episode. Inspired by the story, Adam I. Lapidus sent a script to The Simpsons, and it was turned into “The Front.”
Season 5
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, and Sylvester Stallone were supposed to appear as themselves in “$pringfield (or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Legalized Gambling),” to mock their overpriced salt factory Planet Hollywood, but the plan fell through at the last second.
After a young Mr. Burns loses his cherished stuffed bear in “Rosebud,” Bobo is handled by Charles Lindbergh, Hitler, and a team of Antarctic explorers. But a part of Bobo’s history was cut at the last second: the time he was in Dallas to witness the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
Season 6
Mere hours before Springfield is going to by crushed by “Bart’s Comet,” Kent Brockman announces, “Over the years, a news reporter learns things that for one reason or another, he simply cannot report. It doesn’t seem to matter now, so the following people are gay…” The names listed belong to Simpsons staffers, who had to sign a release that they wouldn’t sue the show for fake “outing” them.
Jon Vitti wasn’t happy that he had to write a clip show episode, so for the aptly-titled “Another Simpsons Clip Show,” he left his name off. “Penny Wise” is credited on the script.
Is the Lion King really what JEJ is most famous for? I could swear there was a movie in the 70s he worked on
Exorcist II?
Tootsie?
Coming to America?
No, that was the 80s.
Oh, you want a $4000 raise, here’s a hundred and fifty bucks. Jesus, Fox.
Rupert Murdoch didn’t get rich by writing a lot of checks.
To be fair Maude Flanders wasn’t really worth 2,000 an episode. Can anyone even remember an episode where she had more than a half dozen lines?
@josh wilkinson She did more voices than just Maude, though no major characters. Still $2,000 per episode isn’t a lot of money, considering there are only 22-25 episodes per season, and the main cast was paid $125,000 per episode. $6,000 seems like a modest raise, considering.
The first fact for season 3 and the fact for Season 13 are abominations of syntax.
Who’s Bad Bird?
brad bird’s evil twin who they keep in the attic and feed fish heads?
Snuffleupagus’s name for Big Bird in the bedroom.
What he will be forever known as in my house if he doesn’t do that Incredibles sequel.
Frank Welkner also did the voice for Sccoby Doo and like 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 other cartoon voices.
Wel-K-E-R still does the voice for S-C-O-O-B-Y-Doo. He wasn’t the original tho, that was Don Messick, who died in 1994.
(your typos are nowhere near as stupid as the ones in the actual article. We know you guys can edit)
Eric Stefani left No Doubt prior to the release of The Beacon Street Collection, which came prior to the recording of Tragic Kingdom.
I have located the resident No Doubt superfan.
Don’t speak, I know what you’re saying….
@NotNotLickingToads I was really big into ska in the mid 90s.
Actually, only Moe says “Atlanta Falcons” behind the beer mug. Homer says “Denver Broncos”. [38.media.tumblr.com]