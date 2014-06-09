A New ‘Constantine’ Trailer Hints That More Than One DC Hero Is Showing Up

NBC’s Constantine is actually starting to look quite good. The pilot is directed by Neil Marshall and the show itself went straight to series as part of NBC’s bid to create a horror/fantasy block on Friday nights. And the new trailer indicates DC is not screwing around with its characters.
Really, we can sum up how this show just got a lot more interesting in one screencap:
For those who aren’t total nerds, that would be the helmet of notable DC superhero/superheroine (it’s complicated) Doctor Fate. The Good Doctor is a major player in the DC supernatural universe and has been since the ’30s. If they’re rolling that out, especially early on, that means they’re not going to be shy about other characters.
Similarly, this gentleman turning up is rather interesting:
Admittedly, it could just be a ghost in a fedora. But considering the source material, and the fact that he’s fairly prominently featured, it seems a possibility this could be the Phantom Stranger, another heavy-hitter in the DC mystical world.
Also, a dude gets impaled with a power line, so it’s nice to see this show won’t be shy with the gore. Constantine will debut October 24th on NBC.
more smallville like pablum. they could’ve done something very very cool with this source material instead they did this.
Have you seen the pilot?
@NONONONONO Every outfit like this needs a little ray of sunshine. He’s ours.
Whoa whoa whoa wait. Did he just say his name is John Constan-teen?
I was already on the fence because of the crisp white shirt and the strategically popped collar (kinda makes him look like a cosplayer) and what seemed to be really mediocre directing. The last name thing is not helping.
That’s how you pronounce it, though: [dictionary.reference.com]
@Dan Seitz not when it’s the DC character it’s not [static.comicvine.com]
Otherwise, yes.
The “Roman” way, I suppose you’d call it, seems to have been DC canon for a while, though. Like, if I speak to DC’s PR reps, they all say it that way, and DC is very, VERY strict about that stuff. Not sure why they changed it.
That’s interesting to hear. Maybe it’s the Keanu Reeves movie showing its effect. Believe it or not that movie (which I’ll admit wasn’t as bad as some would say) has a pretty big fan base who don’t seem to care a whole lot about the comics. And DC has to find ways to cater to a wider audience, I guess.
I hope I’m just being a stupid shit slinging nerd as usual and this show proves me wrong by being excellent. Because I’d love to see a good Constantine TV series.
Oh, I believe it. I actually quite like it myself. I don’t think a real Hellblazer movie would ever be possible, but it’s quite close to the spirit of the comics.
Sheeeeeeeeeeit. Doctor Fate!? Thats awesome.
My reaction, in YouTube form: [www.youtube.com]
Hopefully his appearance will be less hokey than it was on Smallville
Meh, let me know when Swamp Thing and Frankenstein show up
Ok. Now they got me.
The only DC character i want to see on this show is Phantom Stranger, and then only if John pisses on his shoes.
So is this separate from Man of Steel, which was separate from Dark Knight, which was separate from Arrow, which was separate from Smallville, which was separate from Green Lantern? SYNERGY!!!
I am 99% sure that’s the case, but realistically, where would you fit guys like Doctor Fate and the Spectre in Arrow? Like, the Spectre would pump Ollie full of arrows in a hot minute.